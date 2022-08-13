Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Massapequa Coast heading to Little League World Series
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. - For the first in its 72-year history, Massapequa Coast is advancing to the Little League World Series. The Town of Oyster Bay held a Road to Williamsport watch party on Friday in Burns Park. The town estimated that roughly 1,000 people came to cheer the 12-year-old Little Leaguers on.
World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
Aunt: Boy’s recovery ‘a miracle’ following New Rochelle apartment building fall
A boy who fell from either the window or the roof of a New Rochelle apartment building last month is recovering from his injuries.
Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'
Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull.
longisland.com
Stranger Things Skate at United Skates
Roll back to the 80s on Tuesday, August 16 as the United Skates roller rink in Seaford transforms into Rink-O-Rama from the series Stranger Things Season 4. This all-ages event features skating to 80’s music from Stranger Things, Stranger Things trivia, an Eggo waffle bar, and more. Dress as your favorite character from the show or from the 80s for a chance to win prizes.
longisland.com
Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening
Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
Crowds of people honor life of man killed in fiery Trumbull crash
A vigil was held in Powell Terrace in Bridgeport Tuesday evening in honor of the man killed in a fiery crash in Trumbull Monday.
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles
Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
longisland.com
Toast Port Jefferson Closes Doors, Reopening in Port Jeff Station
On Sunday, Toast in Port Jefferson closed its doors for the last time in the village. Opened 20 years ago, Toast has been the go-to breakfast spot for so many visitors and locals, a funky place with great food to match at 242 East Main Street. “It was bittersweet to...
Firefighter suffers cardiac arrest ahead of clam eating fundraiser in Island Park
Eric Gorton says most people at the fundraiser did not know what happened to Fischer as it happened just before the event was about to start and happened in the back of the restaurant
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
News 12
Roosevelt man set to be sentenced in 2017 murder of church deacon
A Roosevelt man is expected to be sentenced today for allegedly murdering a 70-year-old church deacon in 2017. As News 12 has reported, prosecutors say Andre Patton stabbed Patrick Logsdon over 20 times at a transitional home for homeless men on Long Island. Police searched for Patton for six months,...
News 12
Construction alert: Lakelands paving begins in Greenwood Lake Wednesday
Roadwork and paving will begin for the Lakelands section of Greenwood Lake Wednesday, Aug. 17, says Mayor Jesse Dwyer. The project begins with surface grinding to remove two inches of old road surface followed by asphalt paving. Roads affected will include Lakelands Avenue, Calvin Drive, Northside Lane, Crystal Court, Pine...
ALERT CENTER: 3 wanted for stealing $2,600 from Huntington Station store
According to police, the two males and a female stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Franklin Square barbershop holds fundraiser for family with autistic children
Barber Ruben Zargarov has provided free haircuts to children with disabilities since he bought Neighborhood Barber Shop seven years ago.
Police: Uniondale man arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Hempstead
According to police, the shooting happened on June 4 at 10:10 p.m.
3 injured in machete attack at Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island
The attack stemmed from a dispute inside the store which is located on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.
