Massapequa Coast heading to Little League World Series

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. - For the first in its 72-year history, Massapequa Coast is advancing to the Little League World Series. The Town of Oyster Bay held a Road to Williamsport watch party on Friday in Burns Park. The town estimated that roughly 1,000 people came to cheer the 12-year-old Little Leaguers on.
World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
Stranger Things Skate at United Skates

Roll back to the 80s on Tuesday, August 16 as the United Skates roller rink in Seaford transforms into Rink-O-Rama from the series Stranger Things Season 4. This all-ages event features skating to 80’s music from Stranger Things, Stranger Things trivia, an Eggo waffle bar, and more. Dress as your favorite character from the show or from the 80s for a chance to win prizes.
Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening

Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles

Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
Man Drowns in Great South Bay

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
Roosevelt man set to be sentenced in 2017 murder of church deacon

A Roosevelt man is expected to be sentenced today for allegedly murdering a 70-year-old church deacon in 2017. As News 12 has reported, prosecutors say Andre Patton stabbed Patrick Logsdon over 20 times at a transitional home for homeless men on Long Island. Police searched for Patton for six months,...
Construction alert: Lakelands paving begins in Greenwood Lake Wednesday

Roadwork and paving will begin for the Lakelands section of Greenwood Lake Wednesday, Aug. 17, says Mayor Jesse Dwyer. The project begins with surface grinding to remove two inches of old road surface followed by asphalt paving. Roads affected will include Lakelands Avenue, Calvin Drive, Northside Lane, Crystal Court, Pine...
