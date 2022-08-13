ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
Browns Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Boos

Joe Bitonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman was asked about the recent boos from opposing fanbases and said that it's "Cleveland against the world." “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said....
NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News

Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason. The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders. Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an...
Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team

With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season fast approaching, Lance Zierlein identifies the one rookie most pivotal to each team's success this year. Elam is the easy selection for Buffalo, considering the position he plays and the aspirations of the organization in 2022. Losses to Tampa Bay (in the regular season) and Kansas City (in the playoffs) cast a spotlight on the need for more impactful cornerback play opposite Tre'Davious White, who is making his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last November. If Elam can keep receivers from getting behind him and play with a decent level of consistency, the Bills might be playing football in February.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

Joe Schobert is headed west for another opportunity to continue his NFL career. The linebacker has signed with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday. Schobert's signing follows an unfortunate elbow injury to rising youngster Jonas Griffith, who entered Denver's first preseason game as the Broncos' penciled-in starter alongside Josey Jewell. An undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, Griffith initially made his way to Denver in 2021 as a special teams contributor who impressed the Broncos enough to earn a second year and the opportunity to compete for a starting job.
NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
Darnold & Mayfield to Continue Splitting First-Team Reps

Rolling into week two of the preseason, the Carolina Panthers are still "searching" for a starting quarterback. At this point, it has become very clear that Baker Mayfield is in the lead for the job and will ultimately win the battle, but the staff wants to be 100% certain before naming a QB1.
NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule's Quarterback Decision

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gave Baker Mayfield the starting nod for their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders this past week. But his latest announcement on the quarterback position is bothering fans. Speaking to the media on Monday, Rhule announced that Mayfield and incumbent starter Sam Darnold will...
