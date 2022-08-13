Read full article on original website
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
Browns Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Boos
Joe Bitonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman was asked about the recent boos from opposing fanbases and said that it's "Cleveland against the world." “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said....
NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News
Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason. The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders. Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an...
Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut
While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 60-51: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray checks in at No. 57
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Linsley hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 10 of 2020,...
2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team
With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season fast approaching, Lance Zierlein identifies the one rookie most pivotal to each team's success this year. Elam is the easy selection for Buffalo, considering the position he plays and the aspirations of the organization in 2022. Losses to Tampa Bay (in the regular season) and Kansas City (in the playoffs) cast a spotlight on the need for more impactful cornerback play opposite Tre'Davious White, who is making his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last November. If Elam can keep receivers from getting behind him and play with a decent level of consistency, the Bills might be playing football in February.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 70-61: QB Derek Carr returns to list after three-year absence
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Although the Honey Badger continues his slide from 39 two...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15
Joe Schobert is headed west for another opportunity to continue his NFL career. The linebacker has signed with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday. Schobert's signing follows an unfortunate elbow injury to rising youngster Jonas Griffith, who entered Denver's first preseason game as the Broncos' penciled-in starter alongside Josey Jewell. An undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, Griffith initially made his way to Denver in 2021 as a special teams contributor who impressed the Broncos enough to earn a second year and the opportunity to compete for a starting job.
Bill Belichick Gives His Thoughts on the Panthers Ahead of Joint Practice
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media before today's joint practice with the Panthers.
NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season
In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
NFL announces training brand NOBULL as presenting sponsor and official on-field supplier of NFL Scouting Combine
Today, the National Football League and NOBULL, the fast-growing athletic training brand, announced a multi-year partnership designating NOBULL as the "Official Combine Training Partner of the NFL" and the "Official On-Field Supplier of Apparel and Headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine." The Combine is the premier opportunity for aspiring NFL...
Top 10 QB-pass catcher duos in 2022: Cowboys' Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb rank seventh
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- continues on Sunday, Aug. 21. Players ranked 50-31 will be revealed Sunday over the course of two hour-long episodes, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Players ranked 30-21 will be revealed in a third episode, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 90-81: Free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 90
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. After joining the Rams midseason, Beckham went on to win...
Darnold & Mayfield to Continue Splitting First-Team Reps
Rolling into week two of the preseason, the Carolina Panthers are still "searching" for a starting quarterback. At this point, it has become very clear that Baker Mayfield is in the lead for the job and will ultimately win the battle, but the staff wants to be 100% certain before naming a QB1.
2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson aces test
The NFL draft is the best off-the-field event in American sports because it gives fans hope that their teams' newest players can help maintain or achieve success in the short- and long-term. But as the preseason begins, it's now time for the rubber to hit the road. Are the newbies...
NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule's Quarterback Decision
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gave Baker Mayfield the starting nod for their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders this past week. But his latest announcement on the quarterback position is bothering fans. Speaking to the media on Monday, Rhule announced that Mayfield and incumbent starter Sam Darnold will...
