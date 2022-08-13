ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Consumers still taking advantage of Massachusetts Tax Free weekend even with some items on backorder

By Sy Becker
 3 days ago

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts tax free weekend is now underway meaning that shopper’s are able to spend without worry of the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax.

Many of them were shopping today at Manny’s Appliances Flagship store in Wilbraham, bringing their business to a local supplier. But, as Manny’s spokesman Joel Brissette explained, manufacturers are still filling back orders, which has been a problem for sometime.

Joel Brissette told 22News, “Customers are very understanding, which is great. And, they understand about their place in the orders, and we’re gonna take that information, and process it. Then contact them about about when we expect to get it.”

You can also make that purchase you put off until this tax free weekend all day tomorrow as well.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

