Hometown Hero: Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 16’s hometown heroes are attending a fundraiser that builds relationships between law enforcement and kids in the community. The Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League is hosting its annual gala on September 10 at the Hilton Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League is...
Free dental clinic helps Lebanon residents
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster. Dentists and...
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made an announcement today that lane restrictions are going to implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa. is...
Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
New job training center will benefit York's underserved communities
YORK, Pa. — A new job training center in York will help underserved communities. A former M&T Bank in the 800 block of East Market Street will be the new home of Tec Centro York. The center is a partnership between M&T Bank, the Spanish American Civic Association and...
York City prepares for winter season
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers. This...
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties partners with Black n Bleu for fundraiser
CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties (DVSCP) are partnering with the local restaurant Black n Bleu for a “Dine to Donate” fundraiser. This fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, September 13 and will benefit the agency’s emergency shelter. All...
Baby kangaroos visit a Lancaster college to help alleviate first-day nerves
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences kicked off its first day of classes by jumping back into the school year with some furry friends. Students at the Lancaster County school were able to hold and pet two joeys on Monday. The baby kangaroos are under a year...
One Person Shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, PA – One person was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. According to police, on...
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]
Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
Klunk to host Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate event in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) will be hosting a Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate Event. This event will take place this Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 118 Carlisle Street in Hanover. “It is always great to provide constituents with services...
City Wants to Make Roundabout Permanent
(Lancaster, PA) -- The city of Lancaster wants to make a three-year-old street roundabout permanent. The traffic-pattern-control at North Plum Street where it meets Park Avenue and East New Street was supposed to be temporary when it was installed in October of 2019. The city says it has improved safety in the area by promoting lower speeds and calming traffic. Making the roundabout permanent will cost about 750-thousand-dollars. The city is collecting public input on the issue as of Monday night.
Columbia Borough Mosquito truck spray scheduled for August 16
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning around sunset on August 16, residential and recreational areas in Columbia Borough will be sprayed to control mosquito populations. This spray will take place in residential and recreational areas in and around Front Street, Lawrence Street, S. 2nd Street, Union Street, S. 4th Street, Mill Street, Barber Street, S. 11th Street, S. 5th Street, Cherry Street, and Chestnut Street. The roads listed are for reference and other roads that are in close proximity may be sprayed. Residents are advised to to remain inside while the spray is being conducted. Outside activities will resume 30 minutes after the spray.
Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
Dauphin County nonprofit youth program looking for new home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A nonprofit youth program in Dauphin County is looking for a new home, trying to raise $200,000 to buy their own space. The nonprofit, Youth 10 X’s Better, needs a new space to host the many programs they run for kids. The lease on their current space is up in […]
A first among firsts: York Academy, with 193 days to cover, has its first day of school before others
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Students and parents throughout the Midstate are getting ready for their first day of school. However, one school is doing more than getting ready. It’s already the first day of school at York Academy Regional Charter School. Last year, as at some other schools,...
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
