ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 16’s hometown heroes are attending a fundraiser that builds relationships between law enforcement and kids in the community. The Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League is hosting its annual gala on September 10 at the Hilton Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League is...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free dental clinic helps Lebanon residents

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster. Dentists and...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made an announcement today that lane restrictions are going to implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa. is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
abc27.com

Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

New job training center will benefit York's underserved communities

YORK, Pa. — A new job training center in York will help underserved communities. A former M&T Bank in the 800 block of East Market Street will be the new home of Tec Centro York. The center is a partnership between M&T Bank, the Spanish American Civic Association and...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York City prepares for winter season

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers. This...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com

Missing York teens found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Melissa Frost

Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]

Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

City Wants to Make Roundabout Permanent

(Lancaster, PA) -- The city of Lancaster wants to make a three-year-old street roundabout permanent. The traffic-pattern-control at North Plum Street where it meets Park Avenue and East New Street was supposed to be temporary when it was installed in October of 2019. The city says it has improved safety in the area by promoting lower speeds and calming traffic. Making the roundabout permanent will cost about 750-thousand-dollars. The city is collecting public input on the issue as of Monday night.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Columbia Borough Mosquito truck spray scheduled for August 16

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning around sunset on August 16, residential and recreational areas in Columbia Borough will be sprayed to control mosquito populations. This spray will take place in residential and recreational areas in and around Front Street, Lawrence Street, S. 2nd Street, Union Street, S. 4th Street, Mill Street, Barber Street, S. 11th Street, S. 5th Street, Cherry Street, and Chestnut Street. The roads listed are for reference and other roads that are in close proximity may be sprayed. Residents are advised to to remain inside while the spray is being conducted. Outside activities will resume 30 minutes after the spray.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy