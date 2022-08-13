ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Douglas County, KS
Government
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Business
bluevalleypost.com

What’s the best U.S. city to buy a house in 2022? New list says it’s in Johnson County

If you have recently moved to the Overland Park area to buy a home, then you apparently came to the right place, at least according to Niche. Driving the news: The data analytics website, which bills itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods” in the country, has ranked Overland Park as the best city to buy a house in America in 2022.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Arpa#Supportive Housing#Rental Home#Linus Realestate#American
KSNT News

New solar station coming to Shawnee County

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka organization looks to help the homeless

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One local organization is giving resources to community members in need. On Tuesday, the Mobile Access Partnership was outside Southern Hills Mennonite Church. They provided showers, clothes and other essential resources to those who need them most. The partnership was created last year to help homeless people in the community. “It’s about […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Homeless
KSNT News

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project making progress at Kaw River State Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of Kaw River State Park may have noticed excavation work near the boat ramp located in the northeast corner of the park. The excavation work, led by the City of Topeka, is part of the ongoing Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is estimated to finish in spring of 2024. It will encompass 22 acres of land in the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The restoration park, led by Friends of the Kaw (FOK), aims to remove non-native plants and invasive species from the area.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy