LJWORLD
Lawrence city leaders to move forward with survey to ask residents how to handle and pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon ask residents their opinion about a policy that generally requires property owners to help pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received information about how...
LJWORLD
County funding could help pave way for improved internet access in rural townships
Douglas County leaders will decide this week whether to contribute toward a local internet provider’s bid at improving broadband internet access in two rural areas of the county. Internet provider Midco is asking the Douglas County Commission to provide $5,000 in support of a grant proposal to the State...
LJWORLD
Habitat for Humanity aiming to leverage ARPA funds for ‘first of its kind’ neighborhood in west Lawrence
Lawrence Habitat for Humanity was one of a number of housing agencies selected to receive a portion of Douglas County’s American Rescue Plan Act pandemic aid money last month, and it plans to use its share to kickstart what the agency calls a “first of its kind” project in Lawrence.
Developer pitches remediation plan to reclaim Lenexa mine
Mid-States Materials, LLC is requesting a five-year special use permit to remove the remaining rock and cover up the mining area to allow for new development.
OP City Council sends 135th, Antioch proposal back to Planning Commission
The Mayor says this will allow the Planning Commission to work with the developer and the neighborhood to address concerns.
Blue Springs City Council votes down proposed gated community
Leaders in Blue Springs voted down a huge housing development on Monday night. Going into Monday's city council meeting, a two-thirds vote was required to re-zone a piece of land.
bluevalleypost.com
What’s the best U.S. city to buy a house in 2022? New list says it’s in Johnson County
If you have recently moved to the Overland Park area to buy a home, then you apparently came to the right place, at least according to Niche. Driving the news: The data analytics website, which bills itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods” in the country, has ranked Overland Park as the best city to buy a house in America in 2022.
LJWORLD
City leaders to discuss policy that requires most homeowners to pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon continue their discussion about a policy that generally requires property owners to pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive information about how other...
KCTV 5
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing
Thursday night marks a century on Kansas City’s airwaves for WHB and a celebration downtown reflected the great milestone. A theft in Bonner Springs is getting attention because of who the thief stole from: A 10-year-old. Mother relieved son is safe following attempted kidnapping as he walked with father.
New solar station coming to Shawnee County
SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
Day 1 of I-70 viaduct construction in the books, residents voice concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Day one of the I-70 viaduct construction has come to an end, with many getting a taste of what the route change will be like for the next three weeks. 27 News met with two local residents that live on the detour route to find out how the construction will impact their […]
Topeka organization looks to help the homeless
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One local organization is giving resources to community members in need. On Tuesday, the Mobile Access Partnership was outside Southern Hills Mennonite Church. They provided showers, clothes and other essential resources to those who need them most. The partnership was created last year to help homeless people in the community. “It’s about […]
City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
Plans for Northland gas station causing concern with neighbors, parents
The area will see a gas station, the land sit just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.
WIBW
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project making progress at Kaw River State Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of Kaw River State Park may have noticed excavation work near the boat ramp located in the northeast corner of the park. The excavation work, led by the City of Topeka, is part of the ongoing Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is estimated to finish in spring of 2024. It will encompass 22 acres of land in the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The restoration park, led by Friends of the Kaw (FOK), aims to remove non-native plants and invasive species from the area.
‘It’s chaos’: KCATA operator describes work conditions on city buses
"You're asking people to do more, 16-18 hour days which is causing fatigue with our operators."
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
