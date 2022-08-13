ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Three arrested, gun recovered in Atlantic City

An Atlantic City man who fled a drug arrest ditched a loaded gun before being captured, according to police. Bilal Reynolds, 42, was one of three men involved in an alleged drug deal Monday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officers were watching the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue after numerous complaints...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Broadway, NJ
City
Gloucester City, NJ
Rock 104.1

After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ

Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Patch Com
Daily Voice

Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say

Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said. Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.
TRENTON, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Woman with stick charged

HAMMONTON—A woman who was said to have been yelling while carrying a large stick was charged at 8:48 p.m. on August 7 on the 200 block of 12th Street, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a woman walking around with...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City Police Try to ID Assault Suspect

Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insidernj.com

Feds: Corrections Officer Admits Taking a Bribe

A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility today admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb...
ELMER, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy