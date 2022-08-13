ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion

By Ann Powell, Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the tragic and very sudden death of 29-year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood.

Her friends were devastated and at a loss for words when they heard about the explosion.

“She was awesome, she was one hell of a worker, and you know, dependable,” said Melissa McDevitt, a close friend and coworker of Teague’s.

Friends remember couple killed in Weinbach explosion

“I can’t count the amount of times I just laid my heart out to her when I was having a bad day,” said Zachary Bradley, another close friend and coworker of Teagues.

Both McDevitt and Bradley worked with Teague at Toyota in Gibson County in the Doors Department. They say she had the biggest heart.

“I can’t count the amount of times that she helped people out at lunch. If you couldn’t get it, she would get it. She didn’t want them to not eat,” Bradley said.

Outside of her job, friends say she would spend a lot of time in nature, learning about plants and even saving animals. Teague rescued her two cats, Bella and Pepper.

“I swear, they were her babies, Bella and Pepper. It takes a big heart to rescue Bella, like she did,” Bradley said.

Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion

Friends said she was also an avid gamer and loved playing Kirby video games. Although Teague is gone, her friends say she will never be forgotten.

“How could you not have your life affected by somebody like that,” said Bradley.

She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She also loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.

Becky Rickard
3d ago

so heartbreaking. my prayers with family and all that suffered because of this

#Violent Crime
