MISSOULA — In a tight battle between Pioneer League North Division powers, the Missoula PaddleHeads showed the importance of well-timed hits with runners board Tuesday. Cam Thompson and Nick Cicci keyed a critical fifth-inning uprising and Zootown's pro baseball team held off the Idaho Falls Chukars for a 6-4 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula improved its league-best record to 52-20 with its seventh straight win.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO