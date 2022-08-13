ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

————— 176 FPUS55 KPIH 161950. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-171000- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 150 PM MDT Tue Aug 16 2022.
POCATELLO, ID
Missoula PaddleHeads use clutch hitting to edge Idaho Falls Chukars

MISSOULA — In a tight battle between Pioneer League North Division powers, the Missoula PaddleHeads showed the importance of well-timed hits with runners board Tuesday. Cam Thompson and Nick Cicci keyed a critical fifth-inning uprising and Zootown's pro baseball team held off the Idaho Falls Chukars for a 6-4 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula improved its league-best record to 52-20 with its seventh straight win.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

