ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Here are the preseason nominees for Mr. Football, the NC high school player of the year

Each week on the show, the list will be updated. In December, the winner will be announced on the program. Past winners of the award are Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge, West Charlotte’s Daylan Smothers and Cleveland star Omarion Hampton. Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy