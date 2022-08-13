Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots
Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
ClickOnDetroit.com
38 Metro Detroit companies make list of fastest growing businesses in America
Dozens of Metro Detroit companies have made Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in America. Inc. released their big list of the fastest growing companies in the country this week. Here’s how the list is determined:. “Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to...
WXYZ
From football to superhero project: former Avondale star creating comic characters in Detroit
A former high school football standout is back home in Auburn Hills working to turn a superhero dream into a reality for kids who are growing up in his footsteps. Joshuwa Holloman, who played running back at Avondale High School, is building a 21st century comic book world in metro Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Hundreds of hardcover books 50% off during Barnes & Noble Book Haul
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Need to add some new books to your home library?. Barnes & Noble's Book Haul is back to help. Hundreds of hardcover books are 50% off, both in store and online through Sept. 5. The sale also includes deals on board games, planners, LEGOs, tea, and...
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26
A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more. The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit. The event is...
Detroit Pistons host Amazon back-to-school giveaway for Detroit students
Students gathered at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center on Monday for a special back-to-school drive. The giveaway provided Detroit children with all the essentials — backpacks, folders, pens and a unique experience. Kids were joined by the Pistons cheerleaders and Pistons mascot, Hooper. Amazon partnered with the Pistons to...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise Survival Guide
Nothing embodies the Motor City in the summertime like the Woodward Dream Cruise. If you’re a Dream Cruise regular, you probably know how to prepare for the day. But if it’s been a while since you’ve been one of the million-plus annual attendees – or you are brand new to it – this survival guide should get you ready to fully enjoy this iconic event.
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
Detroit News
'Yin Night' brings yoga to Spirit of Detroit Plaza
Detroit — On Wednesday nights throughout the summer, dozens have sprawled out across Spirit of Detroit Plaza for relaxing sessions focused on routines aimed at boosting health. Through next month, city-based Trap Yoga and Massage Studio hosts "Yin Night" at the downtown spot. Touted as a "sunset yogic experience,"...
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
michiganradio.org
New data shows Detroit has 40,000 landlords and most of them are locals
Housing officials in Detroit say new information about the city's landlords will help them set priorities. The data shows Detroit has more than 40,000 landlords and a majority of them live within the city. 70% of those landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, mostly single family homes, according...
Crain's Detroit Business
Saturday Extra: How Michigan Central Station changed Detroit
Hello! Happy Saturday. Today in the Extra: A guest essay from Amelia Benavides-Colón on the changing meaning of Michigan Central Station. Plus, some Tel-Twelve history, and what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Michigan. I always love your notes: abragg@crain.com. Did someone forward this email to you? I hope...
onedetroitpbs.org
8/16/22: American Black Journal – Reparations: What Is Owed to Black Americans?
This post was originally published on March 1, 2022. On “American Black Journal” this week, host Stephen Henderson revisits highlights of the show’s reparations virtual town hall, hosted in conjunction with BridgeDetroit, focusing on what is owed to Black Americans today. Together with four esteemed panelists, Henderson examines reparations and the forms they could take here in Southeast Michigan.
Crain's Detroit Business
Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history
The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
anash.org
L’Chaim: Levinger – Kaplan
The L’Chaim of Yehuda Levinger of Yerushalayim and Mushka Kaplan of Oak Park, MI took place Sunday night at Rubashkins.
Detroit News
Detroit, developers working to boost affordable housing amid housing insecurity, rising rents
Detroit — John George sees hope at the intersection of Orchard and Burgess in the Old Redford neighborhood on the city's west side. That's where the organization he founded, Detroit Blight Busters, along with CHN Housing Partners, plan to build 48 units of affordable housing. Named Orchard Village Apartments, it will serve residents with incomes 30-60% of the area median income.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
