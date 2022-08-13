ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

hourdetroit.com

28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots

Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Woodward Dream Cruise Survival Guide

Nothing embodies the Motor City in the summertime like the Woodward Dream Cruise. If you’re a Dream Cruise regular, you probably know how to prepare for the day. But if it’s been a while since you’ve been one of the million-plus annual attendees – or you are brand new to it – this survival guide should get you ready to fully enjoy this iconic event.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Yin Night' brings yoga to Spirit of Detroit Plaza

Detroit — On Wednesday nights throughout the summer, dozens have sprawled out across Spirit of Detroit Plaza for relaxing sessions focused on routines aimed at boosting health. Through next month, city-based Trap Yoga and Massage Studio hosts "Yin Night" at the downtown spot. Touted as a "sunset yogic experience,"...
DETROIT, MI
The Week

6 desirable homes in Detroit

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

New data shows Detroit has 40,000 landlords and most of them are locals

Housing officials in Detroit say new information about the city's landlords will help them set priorities. The data shows Detroit has more than 40,000 landlords and a majority of them live within the city. 70% of those landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, mostly single family homes, according...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Saturday Extra: How Michigan Central Station changed Detroit

Hello! Happy Saturday. Today in the Extra: A guest essay from Amelia Benavides-Colón on the changing meaning of Michigan Central Station. Plus, some Tel-Twelve history, and what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Michigan. I always love your notes: abragg@crain.com. Did someone forward this email to you? I hope...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

8/16/22: American Black Journal – Reparations: What Is Owed to Black Americans?

This post was originally published on March 1, 2022. On “American Black Journal” this week, host Stephen Henderson revisits highlights of the show’s reparations virtual town hall, hosted in conjunction with BridgeDetroit, focusing on what is owed to Black Americans today. Together with four esteemed panelists, Henderson examines reparations and the forms they could take here in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history

The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit, developers working to boost affordable housing amid housing insecurity, rising rents

Detroit — John George sees hope at the intersection of Orchard and Burgess in the Old Redford neighborhood on the city's west side. That's where the organization he founded, Detroit Blight Busters, along with CHN Housing Partners, plan to build 48 units of affordable housing. Named Orchard Village Apartments, it will serve residents with incomes 30-60% of the area median income.
DETROIT, MI

