ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

65 Jobs With Six Figure Salaries

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRxZm_0hGJ2zWn00 While there are a number of factors that contribute to job satisfaction, there may be nothing more important than compensation. A high salary is important for workers to feel that they are valued at their company and give them the financial stability and flexibility to live comfortably.

With inflation soaring, Americans are more keen than ever to boost their earnings. While payment in any job depends on factors like experience, location, and the company itself, there are dozens of jobs in which most workers earn at least $100,000 per year.

To determine the jobs with six-figure salaries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates for May 2021. Detailed occupations were ranked on their median annual income. Miscellaneous career fields were not considered. Supplemental data also came from the BLS.

Management occupations appear on the list of six-figure jobs more than any other career field. Management requires years of experience in a field, in addition to the complex demands of overseeing a team, so workers in these fields tend to have higher earnings. Health care, tech, and engineering occupations also make up a significant portion of the list.

The fields with six-figure are highly specialized and typically require at least a bachelor’s degree, if not more. These in-demand fields often require expertise and training from a college program. Only three of the 65 jobs with median incomes of at least $100,000 do not typically require at least a bachelor’s degree. These are the fastest growing jobs that don’t require a college degree.

Of the 65 six-figure jobs, only four are projected to have a smaller workforce in 2030 than they did in 2020. For the vast majority of these jobs, the number of people working is projected to increase by more than the 7.7% growth rate the BLS projects for all occupations. (Also see: These are 25 jobs with the fastest rising wages .)

Click here to see 65 jobs with six figure salaries.

65. Financial Risk Specialists
> Median annual wage: $100,000
> 90% of workers earn more than: $59,370
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 54,320
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fliix_0hGJ2zWn00

64. Materials Scientists
> Median annual wage: $100,090
> 90% of workers earn more than: $56,380
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 6,690
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOcA9_0hGJ2zWn00

63. Administrative Services Managers
> Median annual wage: $100,170
> 90% of workers earn more than: $59,470
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 224,620
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ld9Hh_0hGJ2zWn00

62. Veterinarians
> Median annual wage: $100,370
> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,760
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 77,260
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +17%

ALSO READ: 25 Jobs With the Fastest-Rising Wages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v5b0_0hGJ2zWn00

61. Electrical Engineers
> Median annual wage: $100,420
> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,360
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 186,020
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6LJ3_0hGJ2zWn00

60. Fundraising Managers
> Median annual wage: $100,810
> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,400
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 23,190
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1V72_0hGJ2zWn00

59. Art Directors
> Median annual wage: $100,890
> 90% of workers earn more than: $57,220
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 42,080
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvIiu_0hGJ2zWn00

58. Data Scientists
> Median annual wage: $100,910
> 90% of workers earn more than: $59,430
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 105,980
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a53av_0hGJ2zWn00

57. Prosthodontists
> Median annual wage: $100,950
> 90% of workers earn more than: $78,850
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 790
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eLhb_0hGJ2zWn00

56. Medical and Health Services Managers
> Median annual wage: $101,340
> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,780
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 436,770
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +32%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4ZYv_0hGJ2zWn00

55. Biochemists and Biophysicists
> Median annual wage: $102,270
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,090
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 35,050
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xr886_0hGJ2zWn00

54. Administrative Law Judges, Adjudicators, and Hearing Officers
> Median annual wage: $102,550
> 90% of workers earn more than: $47,580
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 13,840
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7pvo_0hGJ2zWn00

53. Information Security Analysts
> Median annual wage: $102,600
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,520
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 157,220
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +33%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOGSY_0hGJ2zWn00

52. Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary
> Median annual wage: $102,720
> 90% of workers earn more than: $48,890
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 191,830
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +12%

ALSO READ: States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO9Dx_0hGJ2zWn00

51. Industrial Production Managers
> Median annual wage: $103,150
> 90% of workers earn more than: $64,150
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 192,270
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHVeh_0hGJ2zWn00

50. Sales Engineers
> Median annual wage: $103,710
> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,300
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 59,550
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4UZ9_0hGJ2zWn00

49. Nuclear Power Reactor Operators
> Median annual wage: $104,260
> 90% of workers earn more than: $79,720
> Typical entry-level education required: High school diploma or equivalent
> Total employment: 4,820
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: -14%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBdlt_0hGJ2zWn00

48. Electronics Engineers
> Median annual wage: $104,820
> 90% of workers earn more than: $73,630
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 107,170
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZuOa_0hGJ2zWn00

46. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
> Median annual wage: $104,940
> 90% of workers earn more than: $58,330
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 11,790
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +12%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7TP5_0hGJ2zWn00

46. Engineering Teachers, Postsecondary
> Median annual wage: $104,940
> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,380
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 35,440
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +12%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8ssw_0hGJ2zWn00

45. Industrial-Organizational Psychologists
> Median annual wage: $105,310
> 90% of workers earn more than: $63,750
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 610
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Epiet_0hGJ2zWn00

44. Chemical Engineers
> Median annual wage: $105,550
> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,730
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 24,180
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDL9b_0hGJ2zWn00

43. Economists
> Median annual wage: $105,630
> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,460
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 15,640
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39roYl_0hGJ2zWn00

42. Actuaries
> Median annual wage: $105,900
> 90% of workers earn more than: $63,260
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 23,040
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +24%

ALSO READ: Fastest Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPioU_0hGJ2zWn00

41. Mathematicians
> Median annual wage: $108,100
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,760
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 1,770
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +33%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuM7B_0hGJ2zWn00

40. Nurse Midwives
> Median annual wage: $112,830
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,500
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 7,750
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbN0C_0hGJ2zWn00

39. Training and Development Managers
> Median annual wage: $120,130
> 90% of workers earn more than: $64,370
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 35,830
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bklu_0hGJ2zWn00

38. Nuclear Engineers
> Median annual wage: $120,380
> 90% of workers earn more than: $75,460
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 12,670
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: -8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwWYF_0hGJ2zWn00

37. Computer Network Architects
> Median annual wage: $120,520
> 90% of workers earn more than: $63,240
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 168,830
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJz6f_0hGJ2zWn00

36. Nurse Practitioners
> Median annual wage: $120,680
> 90% of workers earn more than: $79,470
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 234,690
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqVEX_0hGJ2zWn00

35. Software Developers
> Median annual wage: $120,730
> 90% of workers earn more than: $64,470
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 1,364,180
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uYm5_0hGJ2zWn00

34. Physician Assistants
> Median annual wage: $121,530
> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,940
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 132,940
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +31%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ci9tL_0hGJ2zWn00

33. Aerospace Engineers
> Median annual wage: $122,270
> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,440
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 56,640
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i7Uz_0hGJ2zWn00

32. Political Scientists
> Median annual wage: $122,510
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,480
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 5,650
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

ALSO READ: States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OV0kU_0hGJ2zWn00

31. Database Architects
> Median annual wage: $123,430
> 90% of workers earn more than: $63,260
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 50,440
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddREs_0hGJ2zWn00

30. Law Teachers, Postsecondary
> Median annual wage: $123,470
> 90% of workers earn more than: $48,760
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 14,110
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +12%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tf3Xy_0hGJ2zWn00

29. Optometrists
> Median annual wage: $124,300
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,590
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 38,720
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

28. Public Relations Managers
> Median annual wage: $125,780
> 90% of workers earn more than: $66,000
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 59,850
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wcgY_0hGJ2zWn00

27. Human Resources Managers
> Median annual wage: $126,230
> 90% of workers earn more than: $75,000
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 166,530
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjlCd_0hGJ2zWn00

25. Advertising and Promotions Managers
> Median annual wage: $127,150
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,250
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 22,520
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhV9F_0hGJ2zWn00

25. Purchasing Managers
> Median annual wage: $127,150
> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,310
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 69,310
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: -4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzE2e_0hGJ2zWn00

24. Medical Dosimetrists
> Median annual wage: $127,270
> 90% of workers earn more than: $96,040
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 2,400
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48b1Qm_0hGJ2zWn00

23. Sales Managers
> Median annual wage: $127,490
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,090
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 453,800
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eKQ1_0hGJ2zWn00

22. Compensation and Benefits Managers
> Median annual wage: $127,530
> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,040
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 15,330
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +4%

ALSO READ: Jobs That Used to Be Common but No Longer Exist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QH1nC_0hGJ2zWn00

21. Lawyers
> Median annual wage: $127,990
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,400
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 681,010
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sm3lW_0hGJ2zWn00

20. Astronomers
> Median annual wage: $128,160
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,910
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 1,930
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4gPo_0hGJ2zWn00

19. Computer Hardware Engineers
> Median annual wage: $128,170
> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,100
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 73,750
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhShM_0hGJ2zWn00

18. Pharmacists
> Median annual wage: $128,570
> 90% of workers earn more than: $76,840
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 312,550
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: -2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeirF_0hGJ2zWn00

17. Air Traffic Controllers
> Median annual wage: $129,750
> 90% of workers earn more than: $71,880
> Typical entry-level education required: Associate's degree
> Total employment: 21,230
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bkr7C_0hGJ2zWn00

16. Petroleum Engineers
> Median annual wage: $130,850
> 90% of workers earn more than: $78,390
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 22,100
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yOaq_0hGJ2zWn00

15. Computer and Information Research Scientists
> Median annual wage: $131,490
> 90% of workers earn more than: $74,210
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 30,840
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmCpZ_0hGJ2zWn00

14. Financial Managers
> Median annual wage: $131,710
> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,040
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 681,070
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +17%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etmFF_0hGJ2zWn00

13. Makeup Artists, Theatrical and Performance
> Median annual wage: $134,750
> 90% of workers earn more than: $38,070
> Typical entry-level education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Total employment: 1,960
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +19%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393AFF_0hGJ2zWn00

12. Marketing Managers
> Median annual wage: $135,030
> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,680
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 278,690
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +10%

ALSO READ: 25 Jobs With the Fastest-Rising Wages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxC0l_0hGJ2zWn00

11. Natural Sciences Managers
> Median annual wage: $137,900
> 90% of workers earn more than: $75,040
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 74,760
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435GsB_0hGJ2zWn00

10. Podiatrists
> Median annual wage: $145,840
> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,350
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 8,840
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpriI_0hGJ2zWn00

9. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates
> Median annual wage: $148,030
> 90% of workers earn more than: $46,490
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 27,790
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKl1h_0hGJ2zWn00

8. Architectural and Engineering Managers
> Median annual wage: $152,350
> 90% of workers earn more than: $99,350
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 187,100
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9P2z_0hGJ2zWn00

7. Physicists
> Median annual wage: $152,430
> 90% of workers earn more than: $78,870
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 20,020
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zEYW_0hGJ2zWn00

6. Computer and Information Systems Managers
> Median annual wage: $159,010
> 90% of workers earn more than: $95,220
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 485,190
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sn6F_0hGJ2zWn00

5. Dentists
> Median annual wage: $160,370
> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,810
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 108,680
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qas6T_0hGJ2zWn00

4. Pediatricians
> Median annual wage: $170,480
> 90% of workers earn more than: $75,670
> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree
> Total employment: 33,620
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +3%

ALSO READ: States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kk42S_0hGJ2zWn00

3. Chief Executives
> Median annual wage: $179,520
> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,300
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 200,480
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35H9dr_0hGJ2zWn00

2. Nurse Anesthetists
> Median annual wage: $195,610
> 90% of workers earn more than: $131,840
> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree
> Total employment: 43,950
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +45%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnK8y_0hGJ2zWn00

1. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers
> Median annual wage: $202,180
> 90% of workers earn more than: $100,110
> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree
> Total employment: 81,310
> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +13%

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Most In-Demand Jobs in the U.S.

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Filterbuy. Workers in the U.S. are currently experiencing one of the most favorable labor markets in years. The unemployment rate has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, but around 11.5 million jobs were open as of early spring, a historic high. With so many open positions readily available, more workers have felt confident in seeking new jobs, setting off what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation.” And because workers are in high demand, more employers are offering higher pay and other perks to attract talent, and wages are rising more rapidly than they have in 40 years.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

How to get a job in a recession

Whether you're out of work or you're worried about downsizing at your company, you might find yourself looking for a new job during a recession. Recessions typically mean less hiring and higher unemployment rates. A job search can be mentally taxing, stressful, and take a lot of energy. With a...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Financial Advisors#Advertising#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?

College degrees may not be necessary for many technology jobs -- and they probably aren't a suitable indicator of future performance. But many companies still insist on employees having degrees nonetheless. Lately, questions have been raised about the usefulness of college degree requirements. Many talented people have developed specialized skills...
COLLEGES
CNBC

The 10 best states to look for a remote job in right now, according to new research

The remote job market has exploded over the past two years — and the flexible work revolution doesn't look like it will lose momentum anytime soon. In the U.S., 69% of people are working either fully remote or hybrid, according to Future Forum's latest Pulse report, which surveyed more than 10,000 knowledge workers in the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and the U.K. in May.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Could Quitting Your Job Increase Your Work-Life Balance?

Many people are dissatisfied with their current job and careers, but it is easy to feel trapped in your position. You don’t want to lose your connections, you don’t have the time to find new work, and you definitely don’t want to lose your paycheck. But if...
JOBS
The Independent

Preparation and timing ‘key for employees trying to negotiate pay rise’

Preparation and timing are key for employees when trying to negotiate a pay rise, according to a jobs expert.With living costs surging, and some employers struggling to fill key roles, some employees will be looking for opportunities to open up conversations about pay.James Reed, chairman of Reed.co.uk, said: “Whether it’s with a current or prospective employer, the ability to negotiate a salary increase is an essential skill that should be in everyone’s toolkit.“In fact, recent Reed.co.uk research found that 70% of people believe salary negotiation should be taught during their education.”He said that with worker shortages, now would be a...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

130K+
Followers
87K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy