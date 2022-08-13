65 Jobs With Six Figure Salaries

While there are a number of factors that contribute to job satisfaction, there may be nothing more important than compensation. A high salary is important for workers to feel that they are valued at their company and give them the financial stability and flexibility to live comfortably.

With inflation soaring, Americans are more keen than ever to boost their earnings. While payment in any job depends on factors like experience, location, and the company itself, there are dozens of jobs in which most workers earn at least $100,000 per year.

To determine the jobs with six-figure salaries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates for May 2021. Detailed occupations were ranked on their median annual income. Miscellaneous career fields were not considered. Supplemental data also came from the BLS.

Management occupations appear on the list of six-figure jobs more than any other career field. Management requires years of experience in a field, in addition to the complex demands of overseeing a team, so workers in these fields tend to have higher earnings. Health care, tech, and engineering occupations also make up a significant portion of the list.

The fields with six-figure are highly specialized and typically require at least a bachelor’s degree, if not more. These in-demand fields often require expertise and training from a college program. Only three of the 65 jobs with median incomes of at least $100,000 do not typically require at least a bachelor’s degree. These are the fastest growing jobs that don’t require a college degree.

Of the 65 six-figure jobs, only four are projected to have a smaller workforce in 2030 than they did in 2020. For the vast majority of these jobs, the number of people working is projected to increase by more than the 7.7% growth rate the BLS projects for all occupations. (Also see: These are 25 jobs with the fastest rising wages .)

65. Financial Risk Specialists

> Median annual wage: $100,000

> 90% of workers earn more than: $59,370

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 54,320

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +6%

64. Materials Scientists

> Median annual wage: $100,090

> 90% of workers earn more than: $56,380

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 6,690

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +6%

63. Administrative Services Managers

> Median annual wage: $100,170

> 90% of workers earn more than: $59,470

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 224,620

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

62. Veterinarians

> Median annual wage: $100,370

> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,760

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 77,260

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +17%

61. Electrical Engineers

> Median annual wage: $100,420

> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,360

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 186,020

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +7%

60. Fundraising Managers

> Median annual wage: $100,810

> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,400

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 23,190

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +13%

59. Art Directors

> Median annual wage: $100,890

> 90% of workers earn more than: $57,220

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 42,080

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +11%

58. Data Scientists

> Median annual wage: $100,910

> 90% of workers earn more than: $59,430

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 105,980

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

57. Prosthodontists

> Median annual wage: $100,950

> 90% of workers earn more than: $78,850

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 790

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

56. Medical and Health Services Managers

> Median annual wage: $101,340

> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,780

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 436,770

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +32%

55. Biochemists and Biophysicists

> Median annual wage: $102,270

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,090

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 35,050

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +5%

54. Administrative Law Judges, Adjudicators, and Hearing Officers

> Median annual wage: $102,550

> 90% of workers earn more than: $47,580

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 13,840

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +3%

53. Information Security Analysts

> Median annual wage: $102,600

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,520

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 157,220

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +33%

52. Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

> Median annual wage: $102,720

> 90% of workers earn more than: $48,890

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 191,830

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +12%

51. Industrial Production Managers

> Median annual wage: $103,150

> 90% of workers earn more than: $64,150

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 192,270

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +5%

50. Sales Engineers

> Median annual wage: $103,710

> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,300

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 59,550

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

49. Nuclear Power Reactor Operators

> Median annual wage: $104,260

> 90% of workers earn more than: $79,720

> Typical entry-level education required: High school diploma or equivalent

> Total employment: 4,820

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: -14%

48. Electronics Engineers

> Median annual wage: $104,820

> 90% of workers earn more than: $73,630

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 107,170

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +7%

46. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

> Median annual wage: $104,940

> 90% of workers earn more than: $58,330

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 11,790

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +12%

46. Engineering Teachers, Postsecondary

> Median annual wage: $104,940

> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,380

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 35,440

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +12%

45. Industrial-Organizational Psychologists

> Median annual wage: $105,310

> 90% of workers earn more than: $63,750

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 610

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

44. Chemical Engineers

> Median annual wage: $105,550

> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,730

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 24,180

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

43. Economists

> Median annual wage: $105,630

> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,460

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 15,640

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +13%

42. Actuaries

> Median annual wage: $105,900

> 90% of workers earn more than: $63,260

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 23,040

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +24%

41. Mathematicians

> Median annual wage: $108,100

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,760

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 1,770

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +33%

40. Nurse Midwives

> Median annual wage: $112,830

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,500

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 7,750

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +45%

39. Training and Development Managers

> Median annual wage: $120,130

> 90% of workers earn more than: $64,370

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 35,830

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +11%

38. Nuclear Engineers

> Median annual wage: $120,380

> 90% of workers earn more than: $75,460

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 12,670

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: -8%

37. Computer Network Architects

> Median annual wage: $120,520

> 90% of workers earn more than: $63,240

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 168,830

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +5%

36. Nurse Practitioners

> Median annual wage: $120,680

> 90% of workers earn more than: $79,470

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 234,690

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +45%

35. Software Developers

> Median annual wage: $120,730

> 90% of workers earn more than: $64,470

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 1,364,180

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +22%

34. Physician Assistants

> Median annual wage: $121,530

> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,940

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 132,940

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +31%

33. Aerospace Engineers

> Median annual wage: $122,270

> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,440

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 56,640

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

32. Political Scientists

> Median annual wage: $122,510

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,480

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 5,650

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

31. Database Architects

> Median annual wage: $123,430

> 90% of workers earn more than: $63,260

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 50,440

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

30. Law Teachers, Postsecondary

> Median annual wage: $123,470

> 90% of workers earn more than: $48,760

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 14,110

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +12%

29. Optometrists

> Median annual wage: $124,300

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,590

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 38,720

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

28. Public Relations Managers

> Median annual wage: $125,780

> 90% of workers earn more than: $66,000

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 59,850

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +13%

27. Human Resources Managers

> Median annual wage: $126,230

> 90% of workers earn more than: $75,000

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 166,530

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

25. Advertising and Promotions Managers

> Median annual wage: $127,150

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,250

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 22,520

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +10%

25. Purchasing Managers

> Median annual wage: $127,150

> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,310

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 69,310

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: -4%

24. Medical Dosimetrists

> Median annual wage: $127,270

> 90% of workers earn more than: $96,040

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 2,400

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

23. Sales Managers

> Median annual wage: $127,490

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,090

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 453,800

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +7%

22. Compensation and Benefits Managers

> Median annual wage: $127,530

> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,040

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 15,330

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +4%

21. Lawyers

> Median annual wage: $127,990

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,400

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 681,010

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +9%

20. Astronomers

> Median annual wage: $128,160

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,910

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 1,930

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

19. Computer Hardware Engineers

> Median annual wage: $128,170

> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,100

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 73,750

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +2%

18. Pharmacists

> Median annual wage: $128,570

> 90% of workers earn more than: $76,840

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 312,550

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: -2%

17. Air Traffic Controllers

> Median annual wage: $129,750

> 90% of workers earn more than: $71,880

> Typical entry-level education required: Associate's degree

> Total employment: 21,230

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +4%

16. Petroleum Engineers

> Median annual wage: $130,850

> 90% of workers earn more than: $78,390

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 22,100

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

15. Computer and Information Research Scientists

> Median annual wage: $131,490

> 90% of workers earn more than: $74,210

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 30,840

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +22%

14. Financial Managers

> Median annual wage: $131,710

> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,040

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 681,070

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +17%

13. Makeup Artists, Theatrical and Performance

> Median annual wage: $134,750

> 90% of workers earn more than: $38,070

> Typical entry-level education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

> Total employment: 1,960

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +19%

12. Marketing Managers

> Median annual wage: $135,030

> 90% of workers earn more than: $77,680

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 278,690

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +10%

11. Natural Sciences Managers

> Median annual wage: $137,900

> 90% of workers earn more than: $75,040

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 74,760

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +6%

10. Podiatrists

> Median annual wage: $145,840

> 90% of workers earn more than: $61,350

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 8,840

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +2%

9. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates

> Median annual wage: $148,030

> 90% of workers earn more than: $46,490

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 27,790

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +3%

8. Architectural and Engineering Managers

> Median annual wage: $152,350

> 90% of workers earn more than: $99,350

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 187,100

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +4%

7. Physicists

> Median annual wage: $152,430

> 90% of workers earn more than: $78,870

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 20,020

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

6. Computer and Information Systems Managers

> Median annual wage: $159,010

> 90% of workers earn more than: $95,220

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 485,190

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +11%

5. Dentists

> Median annual wage: $160,370

> 90% of workers earn more than: $62,810

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 108,680

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

4. Pediatricians

> Median annual wage: $170,480

> 90% of workers earn more than: $75,670

> Typical entry-level education required: Doctoral or professional degree

> Total employment: 33,620

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +3%

3. Chief Executives

> Median annual wage: $179,520

> 90% of workers earn more than: $60,300

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 200,480

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +8%

2. Nurse Anesthetists

> Median annual wage: $195,610

> 90% of workers earn more than: $131,840

> Typical entry-level education required: Master's degree

> Total employment: 43,950

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +45%

1. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers

> Median annual wage: $202,180

> 90% of workers earn more than: $100,110

> Typical entry-level education required: Bachelor's degree

> Total employment: 81,310

> Proj. employment chg. 2020-2030: +13%

