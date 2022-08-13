ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

Bud Lights for Billy

As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
ATTLEBORO, MA
East Providence, RI
Society
City
East Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into Providence restaurant

(WJAR) — A car slammed into a restaurant in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. at El Caribeno on Academy Avenue. The car went around halfway into the restaurant and had to be towed out. NBC 10 reached out to police for more information.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI
Deborah
Turnto10.com

Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M

(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick discusses future of Flock cameras

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A vote to approve guidelines of Flock cameras in Warwick was tabled for further discussion to next month. The cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from the national hot list drives through their city. While there was no decision...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire

(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

UPDATE: Missing Pawtucket woman found

UPDATE – Police said Roxanne Cooke has been found. PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13.
PAWTUCKET, RI
#Carousel#Wedding#Restorations#Getting Married#Horse#Nbc 10 News
FUN 107

Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WAKEFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man hospitalized after house fire in Providence

(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized after a house fire in Providence on Tuesday night. The Providence Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Union Avenue after a young boy called 911. The department says the fire was in a first-floor bedroom. “Crews arrived on scene...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bishop's 4th Street Diner closes after over 50 years in business

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular Newport diner closed its doors on Sunday after a back-and-forth battle with the owner of the land. The historic Bishop's 4th Street Diner will be expanded and turned into a gas station and market. Lines were out the door on its last day...
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

