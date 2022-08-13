Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
johnstonsunrise.net
Bud Lights for Billy
As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
Fight Cancer by Throwing Pies at These 99 Restaurant Bartenders
Two staff members of a local 99 Restaurant are taking one for the team ... right to the face for a good cause. Joel Butler and Jen Dion, who work for the Fairhaven 99, are gearing up to take a pie to the face to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
(WJAR) — A car slammed into a restaurant in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. at El Caribeno on Academy Avenue. The car went around halfway into the restaurant and had to be towed out. NBC 10 reached out to police for more information.
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
Camp Yawgoog thriving despite decline in number of Boy Scouts
The Boy Scouts of America has seen a decline in membership recently but the local council is still seeing hundreds of scouts enjoy camp each week.
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
Turnto10.com
Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M
(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
ABC6.com
Warwick discusses future of Flock cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A vote to approve guidelines of Flock cameras in Warwick was tabled for further discussion to next month. The cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from the national hot list drives through their city. While there was no decision...
Turnto10.com
Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
Valley Breeze
UPDATE: Missing Pawtucket woman found
UPDATE – Police said Roxanne Cooke has been found. PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13.
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after house fire in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized after a house fire in Providence on Tuesday night. The Providence Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Union Avenue after a young boy called 911. The department says the fire was in a first-floor bedroom. “Crews arrived on scene...
Wbaltv.com
77-year-old man falls to death as drawbridge opens, family now seeking answers
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told sister station WISN that the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. Richard Dujardin, from Providence, Rhode Island, died...
Turnto10.com
Bishop's 4th Street Diner closes after over 50 years in business
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular Newport diner closed its doors on Sunday after a back-and-forth battle with the owner of the land. The historic Bishop's 4th Street Diner will be expanded and turned into a gas station and market. Lines were out the door on its last day...
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
Pensioner Dies After Drawbridge Opens While He's Walking Across: Police
The man, who Milwaukee Police said was from Providence, Rhode Island, died as he was walking across a bridge over the Milwaukee River.
