Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Safety duo of Battle, Hellams eager to continue playing together
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama welcomed back seven starters from its 2021 defense, and that includes both starting safeties from last year’s team, Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams. After starting a combined 27 games last season, Battle and Hellams both elected to hold off on entering the NFL draft...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
College Football News
UAB vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Game Preview
UAB vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: UAB (0-0), Alabama A&M (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
wvtm13.com
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Birmingham crime rate poor reflection on entire Alabama criminal justice system
If you asked most Alabama residents, they favor less government at all levels, from the White House down to City Hall. The one role they ask of their civic leadership is the most important priority, and that is public safety. Unfortunately, with all of the blessings Alabama has, its government...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Back to school 2022: University of Alabama planning for record enrollment, changing campus
A record number of high schoolers applied to Alabama’s flagship university this year – a stat that school leaders say is representative of more growth to come. Enrollment numbers aren’t yet finalized for the fall, but University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said officials received about 55,000 freshman applications this year, the highest the university has ever had “by far.”
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert book Alabama show: How to get tickets
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The tour, with special guest Cory Marks, will stop at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BAMA x Lululemon: How to buy the University of Alabama’s newest fan apparel
The University of Alabama’s “BAMA x Lululemon” fan apparel collection officially dropped Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. This Lululemon collaboration will only be available to purchase in-store at the University’s Corner Supe Store on Bryant Drive. Lululemon has notoriously collaborated with various universities in the past to...
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd
Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections
Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0