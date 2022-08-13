ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

75th Annual Allenton Picnic plans in full swing | By Ron Naab

Allenton, WI – The 75th annual Allenton Picnic at Veteran’s Park in Allenton, WI, is gearing up for three days of fun from August 19 – 21, 2022. The festival kicks off Friday night, August 19, 2022, with a local fish fry served by veterans from the Allenton American Legion Post. Serving options include a dine-in or drive-thru event.
DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening

OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever. Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Numerous...
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
Miller High Life coming out with dive bar flavored ice cream

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To celebrate both dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar, Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar. Each of these ice cream bars is comprised of several elements to help bring the dive bar...
