washingtoncountyinsider.com
75th Annual Allenton Picnic plans in full swing | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – The 75th annual Allenton Picnic at Veteran’s Park in Allenton, WI, is gearing up for three days of fun from August 19 – 21, 2022. The festival kicks off Friday night, August 19, 2022, with a local fish fry served by veterans from the Allenton American Legion Post. Serving options include a dine-in or drive-thru event.
wearegreenbay.com
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
nbc15.com
Duluth Trading Co. pledges $1.2 million to Boys and Girls Club of Dane County
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Duluth Trading Company pledged over one million dollars Tuesday to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. The pledge came as part of a four-year partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Duluth Trading Company announced. The Mount-Horeb-based retailer will raise...
Fond du Lac construction affecting local businesses
Construction on many major roads in Fond du Lac has been closing roads since April, inconveniencing citizens and causing problems for many local businesses.
nbc15.com
DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant prepping to open August 24 in Washington County, WI
West Bend, WI – The last update was in May 2022 when owners Tracy and Rebecca Serwatt were standing in the middle of their lower-level building with the entire place gutted to the studs. Now the opening of the new Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is a little more than a week away.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square
BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
pleasantviewrealty.com
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
nbc15.com
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts
When Sun Prairie High School's football season came to an end in November of 2021, Head Cardinals Coach Brian Kaminski had a decision to make. Hundreds of people showed up at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday to exchange their guns for gift cards as part of a gun buyback initiative.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
nbc15.com
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: New burger restaurant & upscale men's shop join Waterford
WATERFORD, Wis (CBS 58) -- There are a few new businesses to check out as you explore the town of Waterford. Tanya Maney, the Executive Director of Explore Waterford joined Racine & Me virtually to discuss an array of new places for folks to check out. First, there's Noble Brother's...
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever. Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
nbc15.com
Community raises over $100K for pancreatic cancer during UW Health’s 9th Annual Roll & Stroll
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area. The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever.
nbc15.com
Miller High Life coming out with dive bar flavored ice cream
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To celebrate both dive bars and the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar, Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar. Each of these ice cream bars is comprised of several elements to help bring the dive bar...
Fond du Lac looking to reimagine riverfront
The city of Fond du Lac is looking for ways to improve its riverfront just west of the downtown area to make it more aesthetically pleasing.
nbc15.com
Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Numerous area Black-owned restaurants are participating in Black Restaurant Week, which kicked off Sunday. According to the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, the event helps build recognition and celebrates the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines. House of Flavas, one of the week’s featured...
