Centre County, PA

WTAJ

Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’

Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Oklahoma Elementary renovation are close to being finished

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois began construction in the Spring of 2021 and is now getting closer to completion. The $12.2 million project which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site.
DUBOIS, PA
County
Centre County, PA
City
Boalsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WTAJ

School supplies, free haircuts at ‘Back to School Blessing Bash’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash. Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
theplaidhorse.com

Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty

When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
BIRMINGHAM, PA
WTAJ

Blair Co. increasing security to courtrooms and offices

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County. The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges. This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania

>Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania. (Duncansville, PA) -- Drug company Pfizer is joining with French researchers in opening a new study on Lyme disease in central Pennsylvania. Dr. Alan Kivitz heads one of the study sites in Duncansville and says it's part of the effort to develop the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. Pfizer is recruiting thousands of people in Lyme-prone areas and researchers say the study will span two tick seasons to get answers.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
playpennsylvania.com

State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay

The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Painting traffic control boxes proposed for Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Lock Haven Inc. is seeking city permission to paint the recently installed traffic signal controller cabinets in the Central Business District. The request is among half a dozen requests from the downtown organization to City Council for consideration at its Monday council session. Downtown Manager Kira Rosamilia, in a letter to the city, said the organization would like to work with other community groups to paint the black boxes; specifically asking that local artists paint the boxes as part of the downtown beautification effort.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Restaurant Charged

Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Portage Area Summerfest comes to an end for this year

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the end of Portage Area Summerfest after a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. With last year's festivities including only a one-day Funfest, this is the first time the Summerfest came back in full swing since the pandemic. Organizers hope to continue in the...
PORTAGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT hosts meeting for proposed Cambria County construction

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the PA 164 to Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project. PennDOT is holding a public meeting on Monday, August 22 from 6-7 p.m. at the Portage Township Municipal Building to discuss the project and receive public feedback. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
State College

Penn State Spent Half a Million Dollars on Police Overtime at Football Games in 2021

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Penn State paid $572,119 for officers from five Centre County police departments to work overtime at football games last year, according...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DUI check points, patrols coming to Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers will be hitting area roadways over the next few days and weeks to help deter and prevent drunk or drugged driving. The task force will be making themselves known through check points, roving patrols and/or mobile awareness in an effort to make roadways safer. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

