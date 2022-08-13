Read full article on original website
WTAJ
Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’
Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
State College
Strawberry Fields Bringing New Life to Former House of Care Property in State College
State College Borough Council on Monday unanimously accepted a proposal to transfer the former House of Care property to local nonprofit Strawberry Fields Inc. for use as supportive housing for homeless adults with mental health needs. House of Care operated a personal care home for extremely low-income individuals with serious...
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
WTAJ
Oklahoma Elementary renovation are close to being finished
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Oklahoma Elementary School in DuBois began construction in the Spring of 2021 and is now getting closer to completion. The $12.2 million project which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site.
School supplies, free haircuts at ‘Back to School Blessing Bash’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash. Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies […]
theplaidhorse.com
Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty
When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
WTAJ
Blair Co. increasing security to courtrooms and offices
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County. The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges. This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are...
iheart.com
Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania
>Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania. (Duncansville, PA) -- Drug company Pfizer is joining with French researchers in opening a new study on Lyme disease in central Pennsylvania. Dr. Alan Kivitz heads one of the study sites in Duncansville and says it's part of the effort to develop the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. Pfizer is recruiting thousands of people in Lyme-prone areas and researchers say the study will span two tick seasons to get answers.
playpennsylvania.com
State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay
The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
Is State College oversaturated with Penn State student housing? Officials share concerns
“We still have roughly the same number of students in our community, but development is drawing more and more of them to this downtown, concentrated area.”
Grange Fair is back again. Here’s your guide to parking, admission, entertainment and more
The 148th annual festival starts Friday in Centre Hall.
Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
therecord-online.com
Painting traffic control boxes proposed for Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Lock Haven Inc. is seeking city permission to paint the recently installed traffic signal controller cabinets in the Central Business District. The request is among half a dozen requests from the downtown organization to City Council for consideration at its Monday council session. Downtown Manager Kira Rosamilia, in a letter to the city, said the organization would like to work with other community groups to paint the black boxes; specifically asking that local artists paint the boxes as part of the downtown beautification effort.
fox8tv.com
State College Restaurant Charged
Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
WJAC TV
Portage Area Summerfest comes to an end for this year
Hundreds gathered to celebrate the end of Portage Area Summerfest after a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. With last year's festivities including only a one-day Funfest, this is the first time the Summerfest came back in full swing since the pandemic. Organizers hope to continue in the...
PennDOT hosts meeting for proposed Cambria County construction
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the PA 164 to Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project. PennDOT is holding a public meeting on Monday, August 22 from 6-7 p.m. at the Portage Township Municipal Building to discuss the project and receive public feedback. […]
State College
Lululemon to Launch Licensed Penn State Apparel at Family Clothesline
Popular activewear brand Lululemon is producing a line of licensed Penn State apparel called “lululemon // Penn State” that will be available at Family Clothesline, 352 E. College Ave., starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, according to posts on the store’s social media accounts. Only...
Centre Hall Fire Company responds to camper fire during Centre County Grange Fair move-in
Firefighters put the blaze out within minutes.
State College
Penn State Spent Half a Million Dollars on Police Overtime at Football Games in 2021
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Penn State paid $572,119 for officers from five Centre County police departments to work overtime at football games last year, according...
DUI check points, patrols coming to Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers will be hitting area roadways over the next few days and weeks to help deter and prevent drunk or drugged driving. The task force will be making themselves known through check points, roving patrols and/or mobile awareness in an effort to make roadways safer. […]
