Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run

Maryland Natural Resources Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.

Brownell Edds Jr. is charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel.

On July 3, 63-year-old Laura Slattery was with her husband in a boat on the Magothy River, coming back from watching fireworks, when they were struck by another boat from behind.

After striking the boat, the suspect left, and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Clair.

The collision was so severe that Slattery sustained a critical injury and died later that evening.

In our previous report, we detailed that many of the same laws apply to boating as if you were driving a car, especially leaving the scene of an accident.

"This is a tragic case, and we send our deepest sympathies to Laura Slattery's family. We hope this arrest brings them closure as they navigate this difficult time," said NRP Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker.