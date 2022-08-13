Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
‘I don’t speak English,’ Alabama judge tells reporter asking about gun arrest
An Alabama judge replied “I don’t speak English” when a reporter questioned him Tuesday during his court appearance on a menacing charged stemming from him allegedly pulling a gun on a man in a police parking lot. Huntsville Magistrate Daniel Todd Cranor also reportedly said the media...
ADOC: Inmate convicted in Lauderdale County double homicide dies in prison
A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAAY-TV
'I don't speak English': Arrested Huntsville magistrate responds to new WAAY 31 questions
A Huntsville magistrate was set to appear as the defendant in a bench trial Tuesday after allegedly pulling a gun on someone in the parking lot of the city's police department in June. Two hours before the trial was supposed to begin, Daniel Todd Cranor's defense team asked the judge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge rules Morgan County man charged with killing 7 people is competent to stand trial
A Morgan County judge has ruled that one of the two men charged with killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs, is mentally competent to stand trial.
Man hits off-duty Decatur police officer with car
Officials say a man hit an off-duty Decatur Police officer with his car during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.
Off-duty Decatur officer intentionally struck by vehicle outside his home, fires shots; suspect jailed, police say
Shots were fired in Decatur Tuesday when authorities say a man intentionally struck an off-duty officer with a vehicle as his home. The officer was hospitalized but is expected to be OK. The man who struck him is in jail. The incident happened at 5:17 p.m. Decatur police spokeswoman Irene...
WAAY-TV
Man accused of jumping out of closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners arrested on assault charges
Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a cutting incident in which two people had to be taken to the hospital because the man allegedly jumped out of their closet and cut them. The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6600 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Man arrested after allegedly hiding in closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in custody following the investigation of an alleged stabbing incident in Huntsville. The Hunstville Police Department responded to a call about a cutting suspect that came in just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. HPD is currently searching the 6600 block of Steeplechase Drive.
Former Huntsville nurse submits motion for new trial
A former Huntsville nurse, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of her husband, has filed for a new trial.
WAAY-TV
New Hope Police: Toddler found in home with meth during search for stolen items; 1 charged so far
A search to find stolen items in a New Hope residence also revealed methamphetamine and a toddler inside, police said Tuesday. New Hope Police Sgt. Tim Garrett said the search happened about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday following a tip that items taken in the burglary of a mini-storage facility were in a home in the 200 block of Race Track Road.
WAFF
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional Facility
A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lauderdale County has died at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jonathan Cossey, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving...
Lawrence County man charged with drug trafficking after home search
A Lawrence County man is facing drug trafficking charges after a search of his home in Trinity.
Children found shot during traffic stop in north Alabama, police say
Three underage gunshot victims were discovered during a routine traffic stop in Decatur, according to law enforcement officials.
WAFF
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
WAAY-TV
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
Authorities identify man killed in Athens motorcycle wreck
One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle in Athens. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the death. The crash happened on Hwy 72 near Sweetwater Road and Line Road.
Comments / 0