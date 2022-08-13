ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Ohio train wreck: Nearly 20 cars derail after collision with truck

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio -- Nearly 20 train cars derailed in Ohio Monday morning after a Mack Truck collided with the train, local officials said. According to the North Lawrence, Ohio Fire Department, 19 cars derailed on State Route 93 between Orrville and Youth streets about 7:45 a.m. All of the...
NORTH LAWRENCE, OH
ABC7 Chicago

Suburban Chicago school districts fill positions with subs, retirees amid ongoing teacher shortage

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The ongoing Illinois teacher shortage is top-of-mind throughout Chicago area districts as they kick off the new school year. Superintendents around the area say the main problem they are encountering is that they simply don't have enough qualified people applying for the positions they have open, most of which appear to be special ed, bilingual and dual-language teachers.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
City
Greenwood Township, MI
Flint, MI
Government
ABC7 Chicago

Rudy Giuliani informed he is now 'target' in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been informed that he is considered a "target" of the Georgia criminal investigation probing the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter. Counsel for Giuliani received a call earlier Monday...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy