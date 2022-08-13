Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
ABC7 Chicago
Ohio train wreck: Nearly 20 cars derail after collision with truck
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio -- Nearly 20 train cars derailed in Ohio Monday morning after a Mack Truck collided with the train, local officials said. According to the North Lawrence, Ohio Fire Department, 19 cars derailed on State Route 93 between Orrville and Youth streets about 7:45 a.m. All of the...
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
ABC7 Chicago
Suburban Chicago school districts fill positions with subs, retirees amid ongoing teacher shortage
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The ongoing Illinois teacher shortage is top-of-mind throughout Chicago area districts as they kick off the new school year. Superintendents around the area say the main problem they are encountering is that they simply don't have enough qualified people applying for the positions they have open, most of which appear to be special ed, bilingual and dual-language teachers.
ABC7 Chicago
Mother-daughter firefighter duo in Washington state hopes to blaze trail for women
WASHINGTON STATE -- A mother-daughter duo doesn't just share the same profession and passion, they're also hoping to blaze a trail for young girls everywhere. Katie Benitz says she always wanted to be just like her mom. "She's always been my biggest idol," Benitz said. "I've always looked up to...
ABC7 Chicago
Rudy Giuliani informed he is now 'target' in Georgia 2020 election probe
ATLANTA, Georgia -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been informed that he is considered a "target" of the Georgia criminal investigation probing the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter. Counsel for Giuliani received a call earlier Monday...
ABC7 Chicago
SoCal grad earns $3.5M in scholarships, accepted to 39 universities, heading to UC Berkeley
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Ever since Jaden Hunter was a little boy growing up in South Los Angeles, he's always been focused on his education. This year he graduated at the top of his class from Crenshaw Arts Tech Charter High with 4.7 grade point average and was named co-valedictorian.
