Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. Dabbs
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart
Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
VA Lottery: Bristol Casino generated almost $12 million in July
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino run by Hard Rock generated nearly $12 million in its first month off of table games and slots alone, according to a report published by the Virginia Lottery. Southwest Virginia city and county officials said they’ll receive a cut of gaming tax revenue, and it could be transformative […]
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport stepped up to help Kentucky flood victims
The Kingsport community has warmed my heart immensely with its amazing response during the recent collection of items I had for Letcher County, Kentucky, flood victims. I was born and raised in a small community of McRoberts in Letcher County, and I felt compelled to help the many, many people there who lost everything in this horrific disaster. A rental truck full of a large variety of things was delivered to two distribution locations on Aug. 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
Johnson City Press
Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
Kingsport Times-News
Heritage in the pulpits: Outsey researching Black churches in SW Va.
BIG STONE GAP — After two years, Josh Outsey is still counting churches. Outsey, a Big Stone Gap resident and a documentation project coordinator with Appalshop, has been working with the Whitesburg, Kentucky-based heritage and cultural resource organization for two years on a project to document Southwest Virginia’s past and current Black churches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: Blue collar dollars are essential for us all
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout the week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Friday) was $3.53, down 9 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.62, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.86.
wjhl.com
Sheriff: Accidental shooting prompts manhunt near Damascus
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot near Damascus on Tuesday, but the initial report to police prompted a manhunt for a suspect, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. Andis said two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally. The...
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
BVPD: More than 6,000 speeding violations recorded in school zones in 5-day period
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With students in Bristol, Virginia heading back to their classrooms Wednesday, police say they will be extra vigilant this school year. According to a Facebook post from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), a study was conducted in January 2022 at three schools within the Bristol Virginia Public Schools system. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food
After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
Kingsport Times-News
Second death after Norton house fire
NORTON — A second victim has died after Sunday’s house explosion and fire in Norton. A 43-year-old woman died on Sunday, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said on Tuesday.
Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure
Kingsport officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities are being held during school hours at the auditorium.
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County Rotary Club set for Malawi water project
GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club is ready to continue improving the water situation throughout Malawi. Next month, the Scott County Rotary Club will start its water project to address water, sanitation and hygiene issues that plagues the landlocked African country.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE tables several motions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to table several motions regarding issues like staffing stipends, raises and new hires at its meeting on Aug. 11.
Columbian Coffee Exchange closing permanently
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing. The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in […]
Comments / 0