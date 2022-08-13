Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Polio Has Been Circulating for Months in New York City Area and Poses an Ongoing Risk to the Unvaccinated, CDC Says
An unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, a suburb of New York City, who caught polio in June and suffered paralysis had no history of international travel. The individual caught polio through local transmission, though the virus was introduced from outside the country, according to CDC. It's only the second...
fox40jackson.com
New York to house migrants, homeless in famed Times Square hotel
New York City will be converting a famed luxury hotel into a shelter for homeless people and migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Tuesday report. The hotel, Row NYC, sits right in Times Square and will have an undisclosed number of floors devoted to the shelter, according to the New York Post. Staffers at the hotel say negotiations are ongoing, but the refit is likely to be done within the next two months.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
News-Medical.net
27east.com
State Department Of Agriculture And Markets Sounds Alarm Over Spotted Lanternfly
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that made its way to North America from China in 2014, is now firmly established in the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Nassau County, and continues to expand its range. It’s inching eastward in Suffolk County and one day is...
The Jewish Press
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
ABC News
New York City Department of Education relaxes COVID-19 rules for public schools
The New York City Department of Education will no longer randomly test students for COVID-19 when the new school year begins Sept. 8, the department said Tuesday. Instead, test kits will be sent home for students, parents and teachers to use if they are exposed to the virus. As part...
AOL Corp
With polio resurfacing in New York, what do you need to know?
The polio virus has been found in New York City sewage, but officials are stressing that the main risk is for people who have not been vaccinated. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. Its elimination in the U.S., officially declared in 1979, is considered one of the nation’s greatest public-health victories. Yet cases have cropped up occasionally since then, often among people who have traveled to other countries.
wabcradio.com
Washington Examiner
List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city
New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
thelakewoodscoop.com
marijuanamoment.net
New York Marijuana Regulators Approve First Processor Licenses And Cannabis Testing Rules Ahead Of Retail Sales Launch
New York marijuana regulators on Monday approved the first round of cannabis processor licenses, as well as additional cultivators, as the state gets closer to launching adult-use sales. Members of the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) also gave the green light to proposed laboratory and sampling regulations and approved the hiring...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
