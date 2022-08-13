ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

New York to house migrants, homeless in famed Times Square hotel

New York City will be converting a famed luxury hotel into a shelter for homeless people and migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Tuesday report. The hotel, Row NYC, sits right in Times Square and will have an undisclosed number of floors devoted to the shelter, according to the New York Post. Staffers at the hotel say negotiations are ongoing, but the refit is likely to be done within the next two months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

NYC schools COVID health, safety guidelines announced

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With just weeks to go before students and teachers head back to New York City classrooms, the Department of Education released COVID guidelines for the upcoming academic year on Tuesday. While vaccination is required for DOE employees, visitors to school buildings and students who participate in high-risk extracurricular activities, it is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What can be done with former prisons in New York?

Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater

Less than a month after a polio case was diagnosed in New York for the first time in almost a decade, researchers in New York detected the presence of the poliovirus in wastewater samples. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com. Polio case identified in New York. On July 21, 2022,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Polio#Diseases#General Health
The Jewish Press

Polio Reappears in New York City

For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish

One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
AOL Corp

With polio resurfacing in New York, what do you need to know?

The polio virus has been found in New York City sewage, but officials are stressing that the main risk is for people who have not been vaccinated. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. Its elimination in the U.S., officially declared in 1979, is considered one of the nation’s greatest public-health victories. Yet cases have cropped up occasionally since then, often among people who have traveled to other countries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel

NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city

New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marijuanamoment.net

New York Marijuana Regulators Approve First Processor Licenses And Cannabis Testing Rules Ahead Of Retail Sales Launch

New York marijuana regulators on Monday approved the first round of cannabis processor licenses, as well as additional cultivators, as the state gets closer to launching adult-use sales. Members of the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) also gave the green light to proposed laboratory and sampling regulations and approved the hiring...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy