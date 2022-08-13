Read full article on original website
NHL
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
NHL
Three questions facing Dallas Stars
Oettinger, Robertson contract status, adjusting without Klingberg among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Dallas Stars. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Stars re-sign Jake...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Justin Danforth
An NHL rookie at age 28, the versatile forward caught some eyes with the Blue Jackets last year. Birth date: March 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Making his NHL debut at age 28 this past season with the Blue Jackets,...
NHL
WJC: Andrae Starring for Sweden
The medal round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship gets underway on Wednesday with the tournament's four quarterfinal games: Finland vs. Germany, Sweden vs. Latvia, Canada vs. Switzerland, USA vs. Czechia. To date, the biggest story from a Flyers-affiliated prospect standpoint has been the play of Team Sweden captain...
NHL
On Tap: World Junior Championship quarterfinals set to begin
Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, Sharks forward Bordeleau leading U.S. among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The semifinals are Friday and the championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the quarterfinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN...
NHL
CBJ announce ticket offers and value packs for 2022-23 season
Discounted tickets for students are available throughout the season. The Columbus Blue Jackets have launched the 2022-23 promotional ticket offers including specials for families and students to attend home games at Nationwide Arena. Starting today, families can take advantage of the Dispatch Family Value Pack presented by The Columbus Dispatch....
Blackhawks sign defenseman Jack Johnson to one-year deal
The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract on Wednesday that runs through the 2022-23 season. The
NHL
Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2022-23
Oettinger top 10 goalie; Robertson, Pavelski should thrive; Heiskanen breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Dallas Stars. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche
Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
NHL
SOCIAL BUZZ - 15.08.22
The 2022 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 16-19 in Penticton, BC. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Young Stars Classic is set for Sept. 16-19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC, with Flames prospects facing off against prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
STAR OF THE SHOW
Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
NHL
Mailbag: Playoff hopes for Senators, Red Wings; Stars as Cup contender
Here is the Aug. 17 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Based on what they have done, who do you think is more likely to make the playoffs, the Senators or the Red Wings? -- @punmasterrifkin. That's...
NHL
Rollins trade to Black Hawks among those reaching milestone anniversary
Fischler recalls important deals made 70, 75, 80 years ago. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents a hat trick of unusual NHL trades, each celebrating a...
NHL
Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnson, Marchenko could make NHL roster; Jiricek has honed game in Czech league. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to NHL.com. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Panthers well represented in quarterfinals of World Juniors
Panthers have five prospects still in play after tournament's preliminary round. With the preliminary round in the books, the Florida Panthers still have five prospects vying for gold heading into the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday. After an intense opening week of action at Rogers...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks
Players who can return value in later rounds of drafts; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey sleeper candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Mock draft 1.0 |...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated
Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
NHL
Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional
Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
