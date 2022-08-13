ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NHL

Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Three questions facing Dallas Stars

Oettinger, Robertson contract status, adjusting without Klingberg among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Dallas Stars. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Stars re-sign Jake...
NHL
NHL

Summer Spotlight: Justin Danforth

An NHL rookie at age 28, the versatile forward caught some eyes with the Blue Jackets last year. Birth date: March 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Making his NHL debut at age 28 this past season with the Blue Jackets,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

WJC: Andrae Starring for Sweden

The medal round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship gets underway on Wednesday with the tournament's four quarterfinal games: Finland vs. Germany, Sweden vs. Latvia, Canada vs. Switzerland, USA vs. Czechia. To date, the biggest story from a Flyers-affiliated prospect standpoint has been the play of Team Sweden captain...
NHL
NHL

On Tap: World Junior Championship quarterfinals set to begin

Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, Sharks forward Bordeleau leading U.S. among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The semifinals are Friday and the championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the quarterfinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN...
NHL
NHL

CBJ announce ticket offers and value packs for 2022-23 season

Discounted tickets for students are available throughout the season. The Columbus Blue Jackets have launched the 2022-23 promotional ticket offers including specials for families and students to attend home games at Nationwide Arena. Starting today, families can take advantage of the Dispatch Family Value Pack presented by The Columbus Dispatch....
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2022-23

Oettinger top 10 goalie; Robertson, Pavelski should thrive; Heiskanen breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Dallas Stars. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
DALLAS, TX
Sports
NHL

Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche

Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
NHL
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 15.08.22

The 2022 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 16-19 in Penticton, BC. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Young Stars Classic is set for Sept. 16-19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC, with Flames prospects facing off against prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
NHL

STAR OF THE SHOW

Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Playoff hopes for Senators, Red Wings; Stars as Cup contender

Here is the Aug. 17 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Based on what they have done, who do you think is more likely to make the playoffs, the Senators or the Red Wings? -- @punmasterrifkin. That's...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Rollins trade to Black Hawks among those reaching milestone anniversary

Fischler recalls important deals made 70, 75, 80 years ago. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents a hat trick of unusual NHL trades, each celebrating a...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnson, Marchenko could make NHL roster; Jiricek has honed game in Czech league. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to NHL.com. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview |...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23

Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
DENVER, CO
NHL

PROSPECTS: Panthers well represented in quarterfinals of World Juniors

Panthers have five prospects still in play after tournament's preliminary round. With the preliminary round in the books, the Florida Panthers still have five prospects vying for gold heading into the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday. After an intense opening week of action at Rogers...
HOCKEY
NHL

Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks

Players who can return value in later rounds of drafts; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey sleeper candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Mock draft 1.0 |...
NHL
NHL

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated

Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
HOCKEY
NHL

Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional

Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
SPORTS

