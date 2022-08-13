Read full article on original website
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In MaineBryan DijkhuizenMaine State
Motorcyclists injured in crash with SUV in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Sunday in a crash with an SUV in Brunswick. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a news release issued by Brunswick police. Officers determined a Mercedes SUV made a left onto Webster Street and struck a motorcycle traveling east on Pleasant Street, the release stated.
WMTW
Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine — The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
Another Cyclist Falls Victim to a Hit & Run, This Time in Belfast
A woman is recovering after being hit on her bicycle by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene. I've reported on far too many of these types of crashes this summer. And in too many of those cases, the victim didn't fare as well as the woman in Belfast over the weekend. Belfast Police say the woman was riding her bicycle in the area of 268 Belmont Avenue, also known as Route 3, just before 9 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle. She fell, injured, into the ditch while the driver sped away. She sustained facial injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Driver in fatal Hermon crash charged with manslaughter sentenced
(NEWS CENTER) -- A man from Hermon responsible for causing a fatal crash last summer was sentenced Monday morning. Keith Austin is charged with manslaughter and aggravated OUI for last June's car crash that killed one of his passengers. Family members said that the three passengers in the car left a party after a night of heavy drinking and smoking marijuana.
wabi.tv
Evidence seized relating to Fairfield armed robbery
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - New developments released Monday in the police investigation into an armed robbery at a Fairfield convenience store. The Fairfield Police Department says they seized evidence from two Skowhegan apartments Monday afternoon. Skowhegan, Waterville and State Police, as well as the Maine DEA and the Somerset County...
wgan.com
Police charge 2 teens accused of firing shots at building in Lewiston
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting in Lewiston. Police responded to an address on Pierce Street around 5 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Several bullet holes were found on the outside of the building that was targeted. No one was injured. Police were...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
wabi.tv
Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
foxbangor.com
Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day
HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
foxbangor.com
Belfast police investigating hit and run
BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department is asking for help locating a driver involved in a hit and run. Friday night witnesses reported a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle after finding an adult woman in a ditch on 238 Belmont Ave. According to Belfast Police the vehicle...
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
wgan.com
Former Maine prosecutor accused of tampering with evidence facing up to 6 months behind bars
A former Franklin County prosecutor linked to a criminal conspiracy to sell marijuana in Maine will face sentencing on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, 36-year-old Kayla Alves pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of tampering with documents as part of a plea deal. Alves was accused of...
lcnme.com
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
wabi.tv
Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them. That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5. We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning. School staff, along...
WPFO
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
