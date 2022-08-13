Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas slams Will Zalatoris’ mentor for ‘egregious and aggressive’ tweets attacking NBC duo
On Sunday, Will Zalatoris was able to outlast Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to earn his first PGA TOUR victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. During the tournament, Zalatoris’ mentor and creator of DECADE Golf, Scott Fawcett went off on Twitter in regard to some comments made about Zalatoris by Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on the broadcast.
GOLF・
Soccer-Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.
FOX Sports
Villa's Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program. Villa did not say how long it expects...
