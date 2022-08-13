ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Villa's Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program. Villa did not say how long it expects...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy