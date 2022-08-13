Read full article on original website
California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits
With temperatures in parts of California expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Golden State residents are being asked to conserve electricity to ensure the power grid isn’t pushed over the edge. The manager of 80% of the state’s power grid — the California Independent System Operator — issued a...
Livingston wins Democratic nomination for Wyoming governor
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Retired U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee Theresa Livingston, of Worland, defeated retired cabinetmaker and perennial candidate Rex Wilde, of Cheyenne, in their race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in...
