ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
State
Connecticut State
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Bucs Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a couple of notable injuries on the offensive line heading into the 2022 regular season. Bucs center Ryan Jensen has been sidelined with an apparent knee injury. Unfortunately, the Bucs have been unable to get an official read on Jensen's recovery time,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Hiatus#American Football#The Tampa Bay Times#Bucs
NBC Sports

Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

When will Peter Harvey issue a ruling on Deshaun Watson?

Twelve days ago, the NFL appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. The rules require that the appeal process be expedited. Currently, it doesn’t feel as if appeals officer Peter Harvey is expediting anything. On Friday, just as the momentum was building for a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray won’t play against Ravens

Kyler Murray called plays rather than executing them as the Cardinals quarterback during the team’s preseason opener and it looks like that will be as close as he gets to the field in the second game of the summer as well. Murray told reporters at his Tuesday press conference...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit

Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears cut Carson Taylor

The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Ravens release Brett Hundley, put Trent Harris on IR

Quarterback Brett Hundley‘s time with the Ravens has come to an end. The Ravens released Hundley on Tuesday as they moved to bring their roster to 85 players by the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline for all teams to be down to that number. The Ravens also placed linebacker Trent Harris on IR after making a series of moves on Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Perry: Panthers get chippy; Patriots say that's not their style

FOXBORO -- Through the first hour or so of the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers, it appeared as though there was more volume and more energy coming from one side of the field. And it wasn't the hosts'. The Panthers actually had a spirited on-field huddle prior...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy