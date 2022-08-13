Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet 45th Birthday Tribute to Husband Tom Brady: 'You Are So Loved'
Tom Brady is celebrating another trip around the sun!. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wife, Gisele Bündchen celebrated her husband's 45th birthday on Wednesday with a touching tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" the supermodel wrote. "@tombrady you are...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: We have great respect for Joe Flacco, it’ll be different to play against him
With Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson nursing a knee injury, Joe Flacco may start for the Jets against his former team, the Ravens, in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks forward to it. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know yet which Jets quarterback his team will face, but if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
NBC Sports
If Ravens, Lamar Jackson don’t get a deal done by Week One, what happens next?
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set a Week One deadline for getting a new contract in place with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done when it gets done. So what happens if it doesn’t get done by Week One?. Obviously, it could still...
Tom Brady takes time away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ‘Him being a human comes first’
It seems Tom Brady is getting ready to take some time off. The sportsman is reportedly dealing with “personal things,” according to head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles. Bowles explained to reporters that Brady will not be returning until after the team’s second preseason game on...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Bucs Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a couple of notable injuries on the offensive line heading into the 2022 regular season. Bucs center Ryan Jensen has been sidelined with an apparent knee injury. Unfortunately, the Bucs have been unable to get an official read on Jensen's recovery time,...
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NBC Sports
Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, wanted in connection with shooting death at youth football game
Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former NFL cornerback and Amazon pregame analyst Aqib Talib, is wanted in connection with a shooting death that occurred at a youth football game in Texas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Via WFAA.com, police in Lancaster, Texas said that there was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
NBC Sports
When will Peter Harvey issue a ruling on Deshaun Watson?
Twelve days ago, the NFL appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. The rules require that the appeal process be expedited. Currently, it doesn’t feel as if appeals officer Peter Harvey is expediting anything. On Friday, just as the momentum was building for a...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray won’t play against Ravens
Kyler Murray called plays rather than executing them as the Cardinals quarterback during the team’s preseason opener and it looks like that will be as close as he gets to the field in the second game of the summer as well. Murray told reporters at his Tuesday press conference...
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit
Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NBC Sports
Bears cut Carson Taylor
The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
NBC Sports
Ravens release Brett Hundley, put Trent Harris on IR
Quarterback Brett Hundley‘s time with the Ravens has come to an end. The Ravens released Hundley on Tuesday as they moved to bring their roster to 85 players by the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline for all teams to be down to that number. The Ravens also placed linebacker Trent Harris on IR after making a series of moves on Monday.
NBC Sports
Perry: Panthers get chippy; Patriots say that's not their style
FOXBORO -- Through the first hour or so of the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers, it appeared as though there was more volume and more energy coming from one side of the field. And it wasn't the hosts'. The Panthers actually had a spirited on-field huddle prior...
Comments / 0