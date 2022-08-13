ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police: 6 young people shot at North Carolina night club

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said.

The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night at Club Dreams. But the agency said the young people — ranging in age from 12 to 17 — were all expected to survive.

One teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated his lung, police Lt. Jason Borneo said. There appears to be only one shooter, he added.

“No arrests have been made ,” Borneo said in a email Saturday. “This case continues to be open and ongoing.”

Borneo said gunfire initially occurred inside inside the club, after which the fight spilled into the parking lot and more shots were fired.

A private party was held at the club Friday night geared toward teens, according to news outlets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

$100,000 reward offered in killing of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Club#Police#Violent Crime
cbs17

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
WILSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy