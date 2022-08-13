ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of man aged in 20s recovered from lake in Doncaster

By Luke O'Reilly
 3 days ago

A body has been found in a Doncaster lake after emergency services responded to reports that a man in his 20s had got into difficulty, South Yorkshire Police said.

Emergency services attended the scene at Lakeside lake at around 4.10pm on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.

They had received calls that a man, aged in his 20s, had got into difficulty in the water.

A body was later recovered from the lake.

“We are very sorry to report that following earlier information about an incident at Lakeside, Doncaster, a body has now been found,” a statement from the force said.

No formal identification has taken place, South Yorkshire Police added.

However, the force said that the man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

