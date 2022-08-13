ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anime News And Facts

My Hero Academia Chapter 362: Spoilers Are Out, Raw Scans, Release Date, Countdown

Tamaki unleashes the true potential of his Quirk, creating an ultimate fusion of every animal he has eaten in his system, combined with Nejire’s energy making fans excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without anymore delay let’s take a look at everything you need to know about chapter 362 of My Hero Academia including its release date, raw scans, leaks, spoilers and other important information.
Anime News And Facts

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Countdown, English Dub

The previous episode of Overlord Season 4 just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about the Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. The previous...
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
Anime News And Facts

The Impact of Anime on the World and the Gaming Industry

Anime is hugely popular, but you might not know exactly what it is. The word is used outside of Japan to refer to cartoons produced within Japan. This is a little confusing, however, as “anime” is also the Japanese word for animation. The nation uses it to describe all animation, regardless of which country it comes from.
Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

