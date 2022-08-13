Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 66 Out: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Leaks, Where to read online – Nikola Tesla vs Beelzebub

God of War Ragnarok leaks are starting to hit the internet, though nothing too substantial has actually been released yet. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Fans have been waiting quite some time for it as Sony announced the game in 2020, just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release. The platform holder told fans they could expect to play it in 2021, but to no one's surprise, it was delayed to 2022. Now, it's confirmed to release in November and fans are incredibly excited to see what comes next in Kratos' story. With that said, it seems like spoilers and leaks may be hitting the web.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO