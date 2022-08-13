Read full article on original website
Sonya Williams
3d ago
Mimi, it's better to be safe than sorry. Nowadays, people are doing crazy stuff out there just to see a reaction to what they MIGHT have done!!!!!! But, you never be safe anymore. I agree with you about the waste of tax payers money, but if it had not been, a lot of people could have been hurt and God forbid, DEAD!!!!! I feel that I would rather know that everyone was safe than hear about you or me were blown up!!!!!!I hope you understand the problem a little bit better.Thanks for reading this and you stay safe whenever you leave your home.
Boating while intoxicated: Repeat offender arrested for drinking while operating jetski on Lake Houston, police say
A man has been arrested after authorities said he was operating a jetski while intoxicated on Sunday. According to court documents, 42-year-old Bryan Ste-Marie, was riding on Lake Houston around 6 p.m. when Texas Game Warden Mathias Wason approached him after noticing the suspect operating less than 50 feet away from another vessel, which is a safety violation.
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
WANTED: Suspect accused of shooting man after finding him sleeping inside car with woman he previously dated
HOUSTON – A suspect is on the run after shooting another man he found sleeping inside a car with a woman he previously dated, according to the Houston Police Department. Mario Quintanilla, 49, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting was reported around 8...
Man killed in head-on collision between pick-up truck and car on SH-6 at US-90 in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man has reportedly died after a major crash in Sugar Land Tuesday night. The deadly crash closed all main lanes of Highway 6 over US-90 in Fort Bend County, police say. It is unclear what caused the crash or how many cars were impacted,...
HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houston
A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery. Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
2 men shot, in critical condition in possible gang shootout in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of...
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
Investigation underway after 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A 15-year-old was reportedly shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston on Monday evening. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 2900 block of Brewster Street near Liberty just about 5:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they...
FIRST ON 2: UH student charged with arson after starting fire ‘because he wanted to’ at campus lofts, court docs say
HOUSTON – A student from the University of Houston has been arrested for arson after intentionally starting a fire, prompting evacuations from university lofts Monday night, Captain Bret Collier with the UH Police Department said. A spokesperson from the university told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers there was a fire...
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
Houston firefighter transported to hospital after battling blaze at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say
HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter has been transported to the hospital after battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Wednesday, officials said. Officials with the Houston Fire Department received reports about a fire at an apartment complex located at 3233 Magnum around 1:44 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they began battling a 211 fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out some time after arriving at the scene.
1 killed, 2 wounded in the parking lot of Heart Nightclub on Washington Avenue in Houston
Three men were shot (1 killed, and 2 injured) outside a popular nightclub in Houston Sunday night. The shooting occurred on August 15, 2022, when police say three men were shot outside of Heart Nightclub located at 5002 Washington Avenue possibly over an argument about a woman.
Final MS-13 member sentenced in deadly, gang-related, ambush shooting of 16-year-old, DA says
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The last suspected MS-13 gang member believed to have been involved in the ambush murder of a 16-year-old back in 2016 has been sentenced, documents state. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office, Daniel Arturo Orellana, who was 20 at the time of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside popular nightclub, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed, while two others were injured, following a shooting outside of a popular nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday outside of Heart on Washington Ave., near the Shepherd Drive intersection. Police said the victim...
Major accident shuts down portion of Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas - At least one person is dead following a reported head-on collision in Sugar Land on Tuesday evening. The Sugar Land Police Department said the crash occurred on the overpass of Highway 6 that travels over U.S. 90 Alternate. Officials said two vehicles were involved in the...
