A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery. Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO