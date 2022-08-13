ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Sonya Williams
3d ago

Mimi, it's better to be safe than sorry. Nowadays, people are doing crazy stuff out there just to see a reaction to what they MIGHT have done!!!!!! But, you never be safe anymore. I agree with you about the waste of tax payers money, but if it had not been, a lot of people could have been hurt and God forbid, DEAD!!!!! I feel that I would rather know that everyone was safe than hear about you or me were blown up!!!!!!I hope you understand the problem a little bit better.Thanks for reading this and you stay safe whenever you leave your home.

Boating while intoxicated: Repeat offender arrested for drinking while operating jetski on Lake Houston, police say

A man has been arrested after authorities said he was operating a jetski while intoxicated on Sunday. According to court documents, 42-year-old Bryan Ste-Marie, was riding on Lake Houston around 6 p.m. when Texas Game Warden Mathias Wason approached him after noticing the suspect operating less than 50 feet away from another vessel, which is a safety violation.
HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houston

A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery. Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
Houston firefighter transported to hospital after battling blaze at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter has been transported to the hospital after battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Wednesday, officials said. Officials with the Houston Fire Department received reports about a fire at an apartment complex located at 3233 Magnum around 1:44 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they began battling a 211 fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out some time after arriving at the scene.
Major accident shuts down portion of Highway 6 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas - At least one person is dead following a reported head-on collision in Sugar Land on Tuesday evening. The Sugar Land Police Department said the crash occurred on the overpass of Highway 6 that travels over U.S. 90 Alternate. Officials said two vehicles were involved in the...
