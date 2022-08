KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Cinco Ranch High School counselor Jeff Roth has earned the nickname "Uber legend," and as students quickly learn, he's not short on school spirit. "Mr. Cross, the principal at the time, says, 'What separates you from the different applicants?' And I told him that my dress-up theme day was strong. I just love how I could see kids loving it," Roth said.

CINCO RANCH, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO