Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. Dabbs
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Our View | Smyth County Library’s space for telehealth is an innovative idea
The Smyth County Public Library’s initiative to create a space for telehealth appointments at the library is the type of out-of-the-box ideas libraries, museums and other community gathering places need to utilize to remain relevant in a world where the entire contents of their shelves can be found on the internet.
Bristol, Virginia students return to the classroom Wednesday
BRISTOL, Va. – Students return to the classrooms in Bristol Virginia Wednesday. Open houses were held Monday night at schools across the city so families and teachers could meet and prepare for the new year. Instructor Dana Rasnick was preparing her Van Pelt Elementary classroom Monday, in anticipation of...
BLEVINS | Annual Forage Field Day and the benefits of cover crops
The annual Southwest Forage Field Day will be held at the Southwest AREC in Glade Spring beginning at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, August 18. Topics addressed will include Woody Pasture Weed Control, Effectiveness of Nitrogen Stabilizers, Fall Forage Options, Orchard grass and Fescue Variety Performance, GPS Guidance System, and Tour of Corn Silage Hybrid Evaluation Plots. Supper will be served so please call the office at 276-676-6309 by Tuesday, August 16, if you plan to attend.
LOCAL BRIEFS: Hooker shoots 79 at U.S. Amateur
Adam Hooker shot a 79 and Jet Tickle carded an 86 on Monday during the opening round of the 122nd U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Hooker, a Lebanon High School graduate who attends Western Carolina University, had one birdie, nine pars, seven bogeys and a double-bogey in going eight-over par. He is tied for 214th on the leaderboard of the 312-player tournament.
Former Lebanon golfer Adam Hooker heads to U.S. Amateur
Adam Hooker has sank many memorable putts in all the years he’s played golf, but the one that found the bottom of the cup on June 30 at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina, held some major significance. That’s because it assured the Lebanon High School...
Wide open race expected in Big East
It is football time in Tennessee. High schools in Tennessee will do just that on Friday, with a full slate of regular games opening the 2022 season. That includes regional schools from the highest three of six classifications in Tennessee, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge, along with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.
Pedestrian killed in Scott County
A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in Scott County when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred at 4:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. The pedestrian was transported to Houston Valley...
Localities are big winners with $50K each after first month of casino operation
BRISTOL, Va. – The new Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, generated nearly $12 million in adjusted gaming revenues during its initial month of operation. Open for less than 23 full days during July, the Bristol Casino generated $11.717 million in adjusted gross revenue, or about $509,400 per day, according to the Virginia Lottery which released its first monthly casino gaming report this week.
Embattled utility district now down to only one commissioner
Two more South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners have resigned after a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) investigative report into the district’s dealings was made public in April. Former SFUD Commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard notified the COT office last week of their resignations, joining Joe Warren...
School Board allocates funds for tutoring in elementary schools
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Board of Education approved a project Monday to give struggling elementary school students access to small-group tutoring this school year. BTCS is partnering with the Greeneville, Tennessee-based Niswonger Foundation to participate in Project On-Track, which delivers “high-dosage, high-impact” tutoring in...
WATCH NOW: Busy getting better: Creasy followed up prolific freshman campaign by learning from some of the game’s best QBs
TAZEWELL, Va. – Carter Creasy is a student of football. Just consider where the Tazewell sophomore spent part of his summer vacation. From June 23-26, Creasy joined 1,200 high school quarterbacks and receivers from across the country at the famed Manning Passing Academy founded by former National Football League great Archie Manning.
More housing units could be coming to Amy Street
BRISTOL, Va. A multi-family residential development is planned for a wooded 5.6-acre tract at the end of Amy Street, if the city approves a rezoning request. Sopen Two, LLC, is asking the city to change the zoning from R-2, one- and two-family residential, to R-3, multi-family residential, to accommodate what could be between 50 and 100 units, according to a request filed with the Bristol Virginia planning department.
COMMENTARY: Mark the dates for these college football games in 2022
Every college football team has a schedule full of games. Some are better than others. Here are few to look out for this season, from East Tennessee State, Emory & Henry and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Tennessee and Virginia Tech. These aren’t in any particular...
Make no mistake, Marion’s Sayers is a talent on the links
JONESVILLE, Va. – They misspelled his name on the scoring sheet and mispronounced it when presenting him with the first-place plaque. There might have been a case of mistaken identity, but there was no mistaking the fact that Marion High School’s Tyler Sayers – not Tyler Salyers as he was erroneously identified – was the top golfer on the links Tuesday at Cedar Hill Country Club.
Tennessee High opens volleyball season with sweep of Hilltoppers
Call it a good start to the season for the Tennessee High girls volleyball team. Madison Blair had nine kills, freshman Bree Adams dished out 15 assists and Syndee Pendland had 17 digs in leading the Vikings to a season-opening 25-22, 25-22, 25-13 victory over Science Hill on Monday night at Viking Hall.
Identity of toddler who fell from vehicle and died has been released
The identity of a young child who fell from a car and died Monday afternoon in Bluff City, Tennessee, has been released. Kyber Sines, 14 months, was fatally injured when the child fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOCALS IN THE PROS | Talented teen: Elizabethton native Carter is rated among the top prospects in baseball, and he’s only 19
Evan Carter turns 20-years-old on Aug. 29 and those in the Texas Rangers organization are confident the best days are yet to come for the former Elizabethton High School standout. “The best thing that we do for him is stay out of his way,” said Cody Atkinson, who serves as...
Chippi’s hat trick leads Patriots past Blue Devils
Chippi Hamelryck scored three goals to lead Sullivan East to a season-opening 10-1 girls soccer victory over Unicoi County on Tuesday night. Sunny Iacino scored the lone goal for the Wolves in a loss to the Indians. Dobyns-Bennett led 6-0 at halftime. VOLLEYBALL. Sullivan East 3, Daniel Boone 0. Hannah...
