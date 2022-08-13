ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bristol, Virginia students return to the classroom Wednesday

BRISTOL, Va. – Students return to the classrooms in Bristol Virginia Wednesday. Open houses were held Monday night at schools across the city so families and teachers could meet and prepare for the new year. Instructor Dana Rasnick was preparing her Van Pelt Elementary classroom Monday, in anticipation of...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

BLEVINS | Annual Forage Field Day and the benefits of cover crops

The annual Southwest Forage Field Day will be held at the Southwest AREC in Glade Spring beginning at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, August 18. Topics addressed will include Woody Pasture Weed Control, Effectiveness of Nitrogen Stabilizers, Fall Forage Options, Orchard grass and Fescue Variety Performance, GPS Guidance System, and Tour of Corn Silage Hybrid Evaluation Plots. Supper will be served so please call the office at 276-676-6309 by Tuesday, August 16, if you plan to attend.
GLADE SPRING, VA
City
Bristol, TN
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Hooker shoots 79 at U.S. Amateur

Adam Hooker shot a 79 and Jet Tickle carded an 86 on Monday during the opening round of the 122nd U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Hooker, a Lebanon High School graduate who attends Western Carolina University, had one birdie, nine pars, seven bogeys and a double-bogey in going eight-over par. He is tied for 214th on the leaderboard of the 312-player tournament.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Former Lebanon golfer Adam Hooker heads to U.S. Amateur

Adam Hooker has sank many memorable putts in all the years he’s played golf, but the one that found the bottom of the cup on June 30 at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina, held some major significance. That’s because it assured the Lebanon High School...
RALEIGH, NC
heraldcourier.com

Wide open race expected in Big East

It is football time in Tennessee. High schools in Tennessee will do just that on Friday, with a full slate of regular games opening the 2022 season. That includes regional schools from the highest three of six classifications in Tennessee, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge, along with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Pedestrian killed in Scott County

A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in Scott County when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred at 4:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. The pedestrian was transported to Houston Valley...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Localities are big winners with $50K each after first month of casino operation

BRISTOL, Va. – The new Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, generated nearly $12 million in adjusted gaming revenues during its initial month of operation. Open for less than 23 full days during July, the Bristol Casino generated $11.717 million in adjusted gross revenue, or about $509,400 per day, according to the Virginia Lottery which released its first monthly casino gaming report this week.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Embattled utility district now down to only one commissioner

Two more South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners have resigned after a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) investigative report into the district’s dealings was made public in April. Former SFUD Commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard notified the COT office last week of their resignations, joining Joe Warren...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

School Board allocates funds for tutoring in elementary schools

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Board of Education approved a project Monday to give struggling elementary school students access to small-group tutoring this school year. BTCS is partnering with the Greeneville, Tennessee-based Niswonger Foundation to participate in Project On-Track, which delivers “high-dosage, high-impact” tutoring in...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: Busy getting better: Creasy followed up prolific freshman campaign by learning from some of the game’s best QBs

TAZEWELL, Va. – Carter Creasy is a student of football. Just consider where the Tazewell sophomore spent part of his summer vacation. From June 23-26, Creasy joined 1,200 high school quarterbacks and receivers from across the country at the famed Manning Passing Academy founded by former National Football League great Archie Manning.
TAZEWELL, VA
heraldcourier.com

More housing units could be coming to Amy Street

BRISTOL, Va. A multi-family residential development is planned for a wooded 5.6-acre tract at the end of Amy Street, if the city approves a rezoning request. Sopen Two, LLC, is asking the city to change the zoning from R-2, one- and two-family residential, to R-3, multi-family residential, to accommodate what could be between 50 and 100 units, according to a request filed with the Bristol Virginia planning department.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

COMMENTARY: Mark the dates for these college football games in 2022

Every college football team has a schedule full of games. Some are better than others. Here are few to look out for this season, from East Tennessee State, Emory & Henry and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Tennessee and Virginia Tech. These aren’t in any particular...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Make no mistake, Marion’s Sayers is a talent on the links

JONESVILLE, Va. – They misspelled his name on the scoring sheet and mispronounced it when presenting him with the first-place plaque. There might have been a case of mistaken identity, but there was no mistaking the fact that Marion High School’s Tyler Sayers – not Tyler Salyers as he was erroneously identified – was the top golfer on the links Tuesday at Cedar Hill Country Club.
JONESVILLE, VA
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee High opens volleyball season with sweep of Hilltoppers

Call it a good start to the season for the Tennessee High girls volleyball team. Madison Blair had nine kills, freshman Bree Adams dished out 15 assists and Syndee Pendland had 17 digs in leading the Vikings to a season-opening 25-22, 25-22, 25-13 victory over Science Hill on Monday night at Viking Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Identity of toddler who fell from vehicle and died has been released

The identity of a young child who fell from a car and died Monday afternoon in Bluff City, Tennessee, has been released. Kyber Sines, 14 months, was fatally injured when the child fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
BLUFF CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Chippi’s hat trick leads Patriots past Blue Devils

Chippi Hamelryck scored three goals to lead Sullivan East to a season-opening 10-1 girls soccer victory over Unicoi County on Tuesday night. Sunny Iacino scored the lone goal for the Wolves in a loss to the Indians. Dobyns-Bennett led 6-0 at halftime. VOLLEYBALL. Sullivan East 3, Daniel Boone 0. Hannah...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

