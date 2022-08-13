Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Temps tumbling
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our cold front is exiting Kansas tonight. Some lingering showers and storms remain possible tonight, mainly for areas south of I-70. Expect some stronger storms to form in southwest Kansas after sundown and with some lingering light drizzle possible Wednesday morning for some. Wednesday looks to...
KWCH.com
Feeling like fall today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it feels more like fall this morning with clouds, patchy drizzle, a northeast breeze, and wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today as skies slowly clear expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, or 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Hot again Monday, then cooler days ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Monday will be hot again before cooler weather arrives for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
kfdi.com
Wichita Water Customers Urged to get their Backflow Tested
The City of Wichita wants to ensure that all water being used for irrigation systems does not mix with contaminants such as pesticides and fertilizers that could “flow back” into the City’s water distribution system. Every Wichita water customer who has an irrigation system connected to the...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sizzling weekend, cold front brings relief next week
Another hot day across the State with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. We can copy and paste today’s forecast for tomorrow because the high-pressure system dominating our forecast keeps temperatures hot and skies clear. This high will also keep out the moisture for the next few...
Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
Projects to improve 11 Kansas highways, including East Kellogg, announced
Eleven projects to improve Kansas highways was announced Monday in Andover by Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a public hearing on Sept. 8 to address groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination was discovered during investigations related to the 21st Street Corridor Redevelopment Project. It was discovered in the area of 29th Street N and Grove and eventually […]
Crash closes K-42 near 79th Street South
The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. on K-42 near 79th Street South, southwest of a Clonmel.
kfdi.com
Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita
A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
Coffee wars heat up on busy Wichita corner with opening of new drive-through-only Dunkin’
By this fall, Wichita coffee drinkers will have three options on one corner.
Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
KAKE TV
1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
Rogers Co. helps Kansas man get back on his feet after arrest
A Kansas man is working towards bettering his life with the help of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and First United Methodist Church in Claremore.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita
Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
