Officials ID man LAPD says died in standoff of apparent self-inflicted wound
Authorities today identified a man wanted on suspicion of robbery who police say was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement.
Video: Good Samaritan tackles suspect who attacked, robbed elderly man
LOS ANGELES — A video of a good Samaritan saving an elderly man as he was being attacked and robbed in Hollywood has gone viral. The surveillance video shows a homeless man punch an elderly man having lunch. However, the suspect was quickly tackled and apprehended by Tim Ratcliff, a local business owner, Fox 11 reported.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting
One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Los Angeles Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Homeless Man in Pasadena
A Los Angeles man was charged today with murder in a homeless man's stabbing death in Pasadena.
Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
Burglary Suspect Ramiro Martinez Arrested
SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, August 13, at about 4:45 p.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 300 block Euclid to investigate a burglary. A citizen witnessed a suspicious person enter a property after grabbing and manipulating several other residential gates. Officers arrive...
BHPD Investigating Shooting On North Cañon Drive
BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on Monday, August 15, at approximately 10:48 p.m., the Police Department received calls of a shooting in the 100 block of North Cañon Drive. Patrol Officers arrived on scene within...
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
Man Wounded in Deputy Shooting in Gardena Area
A man allegedly armed with a gun was wounded in a deputy shooting Tuesday in the Gardena area, authorities said.
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Caught on video: Ax-wielding man destroys Woodland Hills vendor’s fruit stand
An ax-wielding man destroyed a fruit vendor’s stand in Woodland Hills Sunday night, and it’s not the first time the suspect has attacked a vendor, police said. Sunday’s caught-on-video incident shows the vandal taking an ax to the vendor’s stand. The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Jonathan, told KTLA that his equipment […]
Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton
A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
A third suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey last week. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, faces one count of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm while on probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Magallanes, […]
WATCH: Hollywood restaurant owner tackles, detains robber who punched patron
"He hit the elderly gentleman right in the face, knocked him over. He took his cell phone, he took his wallet, and then he started running away," said Tim Ratcliff, the owner of the neighboring Hollywood Shin restaurant.
Mid-Wilshire 7-Eleven goes up in flames after woman barricades herself inside
A woman is in custody after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven store and allegedly setting it on fire in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue. The woman initially entered the store […]
LAPD Reveals That Narcotics Were Found in Anne Heche’s System
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5th. A blood test revealed the presence of narcotics in her system. However, additional testing is required to determine if they were given to her medically.
Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
1 arrest made in Rolex robbery, pistol-whipping in Rowland Heights
After a couple was violently accosted and robbed of a Rolex watch in Rowland Heights last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man they believe committed the crime. On Monday, the LASD announced that Demoryie Watts was arrested late last week. Watts, 21, is accused of being one of the robbers […]
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
