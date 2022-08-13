ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

police1.com

Video: Good Samaritan tackles suspect who attacked, robbed elderly man

LOS ANGELES — A video of a good Samaritan saving an elderly man as he was being attacked and robbed in Hollywood has gone viral. The surveillance video shows a homeless man punch an elderly man having lunch. However, the suspect was quickly tackled and apprehended by Tim Ratcliff, a local business owner, Fox 11 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting

One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
SANTA ANA, CA
Canyon News

Burglary Suspect Ramiro Martinez Arrested

SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, August 13, at about 4:45 p.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 300 block Euclid to investigate a burglary. A citizen witnessed a suspicious person enter a property after grabbing and manipulating several other residential gates. Officers arrive...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Canyon News

BHPD Investigating Shooting On North Cañon Drive

BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on Monday, August 15, at approximately 10:48 p.m., the Police Department received calls of a shooting in the 100 block of North Cañon Drive. Patrol Officers arrived on scene within...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton

A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
COMPTON, CA
womenworking.com

LAPD Reveals That Narcotics Were Found in Anne Heche’s System

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5th. A blood test revealed the presence of narcotics in her system. However, additional testing is required to determine if they were given to her medically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA

