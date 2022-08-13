Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Related
2 teens, 12-year-old boy remain hospitalized after Raleigh club shooting
Raleigh mayor, police chief speak after night club shooting injures 6 children. Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since a shooting at a nightclub last Friday left six children injured. “No one in Raleigh should be okay with what happened Friday...
$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two men taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in investigation of killed Wake County deputy
Investigators are ramping up efforts to pinpoint the killer of a Wake County deputy. Sources tell WRAL News two men brought in for questioning Tuesday in Burke County are connected to the case. The U.S. Marshals Service took two men into custody in Burke County, more than 150 miles west...
'This was senseless': Uncle, sister of slain Wake County deputy try to process tragic death
Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office released four photos of a white truck believed to be involved in the shooting death of a deputy. Deputy Ned Byrd was found dead around 1 a.m. on Thursday in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
Report: Durham police responses times are worsening from previous year
Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report released Monday by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Police have failed to meet the city's goal of responding to the public's 911 calls promptly in a majority of cases, according to the report. The...
1 killed, 1 injured after head-on crash in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — A head-on crash in Fayetteville has left one driver dead and another in the hospital, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said officers were dispatched to a two vehicle, head-on crash near the intersection of Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road just before 8:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant
WILSON, N.C. — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.
Report: SUV had just left car wash before crashing into Hardee's, killing 2 brothers
Wilson, N.C. — A crash report released Wednesday indicates the driver who crashed into a Hardee's in Wilson on Sunday had just exited a car wash. The report shared more details about the crash that killed brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62. Police said 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence...
Tortoise theft: FedEx driver arrested after pet stolen in Lee County
Lee County, N.C. — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday after a tortoise named Holly was taken from a family's porch. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Holly, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise, was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child.
Why Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street is selling its land
Raleigh, N.C. — The burgers, menu and service have stayed the same at Char-Grill over the past 47 years. But that doesn't mean that business partners Mahlon Aycock and Ryon Wilder don't understand the changing landscape of the city they've spent most of their life in. The site of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
Buried side-by-side: Family remembers brothers killed when SUV crashed into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Two brothers will be buried next to each other after dying when an SUV crashed into a Hardee's in Wilson on Sunday morning. The pair had been eating inside. Now, family and friends of Clay and Christopher Ruffin are left to cope with the tragic loss.
Police: Multiple people hurt from driver crashing SUV into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant around 9:45 on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. A photo submitted to WRAL showed a...
Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after tree falls in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Power was restored to nearly 1,000 customers on Wednesday after a tree fell on power lines. The large tree fell around 2:30 a.m. on Lake Boone Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Road near Glenwood Avenue, bringing down a power pole and lines. Nearly 1,000 homes in the area were without power until 4 a.m., when only dozens were still in the dark.
13 hurt, 4 taken to hospital in crashes along I-95 near Four Oaks
Four Oaks, N.C. — There were more than a dozen people hurt in a series of crashes on Interstate 95 in Johnston County on Monday. Thirteen people were injured and four were taken to the hospital in the wrecks near Four Oaks that involved 11 vehicles and two tractor-trailers. The crashes occurred close to mile marker 85.
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
Alcohol to-go: Social district opens Monday in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — New drinking rules take effect Monday in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh's social district opens at 11 a.m., allowing people to stroll the streets with open-container alcoholic drinks sold by licensed restaurants and bars. The social district encompasses Fayetteville Street from the State Capitol to the Duke Energy...
Drivers: Prepare for overnight I-440 closures in southwest Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers traveling at night on Interstate 440 in southwest Raleigh should prepare for what could be a month of closures between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. I-440 W closing Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., the state Department of Transportation will close one...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
67K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0