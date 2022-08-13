ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs

Holly Springs, N.C. — A fire sparked inside a Chinese restaurant overnight while the business was closed. The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center. One worker was still inside closing the restaurant...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

1 killed, 1 injured after head-on crash in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — A head-on crash in Fayetteville has left one driver dead and another in the hospital, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said officers were dispatched to a two vehicle, head-on crash near the intersection of Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road just before 8:30 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

WILSON, N.C. — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Why Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street is selling its land

Raleigh, N.C. — The burgers, menu and service have stayed the same at Char-Grill over the past 47 years. But that doesn't mean that business partners Mahlon Aycock and Ryon Wilder don't understand the changing landscape of the city they've spent most of their life in. The site of...
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after tree falls in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Power was restored to nearly 1,000 customers on Wednesday after a tree fell on power lines. The large tree fell around 2:30 a.m. on Lake Boone Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Road near Glenwood Avenue, bringing down a power pole and lines. Nearly 1,000 homes in the area were without power until 4 a.m., when only dozens were still in the dark.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Alcohol to-go: Social district opens Monday in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — New drinking rules take effect Monday in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh's social district opens at 11 a.m., allowing people to stroll the streets with open-container alcoholic drinks sold by licensed restaurants and bars. The social district encompasses Fayetteville Street from the State Capitol to the Duke Energy...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

