Summit Daily News
Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program, increases mental health resources for employees, their roommates and their dependents
Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to access six free...
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Summit Daily News
Two Dillon residents with a desire for progress prepare for Dillon Town Council special election in September
John Woods and Kevin Stout are vying for the Dillon Town Council seat vacated by Steven Milroy earlier this year. Both candidates have expressed a desire to keep the town moving forward, improve its downtown and listen to residents, but both come to the town with unique backgrounds. Voting will...
aspenpublicradio.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
Summit Daily News
New Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd outlines priorities ahead of school year
On and off duty, new Summit County School District Superintendent Tony Byrd wears a blue Silverthorne Elementary School lanyard around his neck. White bears line the polyester cord and the “key to the district” dangles from its end, resting on his button-up shirt. Former co-worker and friend Peter...
PLANetizen
Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning
“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues
A group of Colorado business elites has made its name known in state politics. But membership in the conservative group that lobbies for property tax cuts and maintaining the Denver camping ban is not exclusive to presidents and CEOs of private companies. Higher-ups in publicly-funded institutions such as universities have a seat at the table, […] The post Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Summit Daily News
Wild Youth Passages group therapy reports success as it prepares for next cohort
Rural communities such as Summit County can sometimes struggle with providing adequate mental health resources to all residents. For example, access to adolescent psychiatrists or intensive outpatient programs may be lacking. That’s why Wild Youth Passages was born last year to help serve teenagers in the region, providing group therapy weekly.
Colorado AARP warns against upcoming Xcel natural gas price increase
Amidst one of the highest inflation rates in the nation, the Colorado chapter of America’s biggest group advocating for older people on Tuesday urged energy regulators to deny Xcel’s proposal to hike natural gas rates by nearly $189 million over three years. The rate hike, if approved, would...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Paul Olson: What is the best tax rate? It’s complicated
A sense of control is a key factor in our daily happiness. This November Colorado voters will have a nice opportunity to gain a little control over their taxes thanks to a ballot measure which could lower the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. Should you vote yes to the reduction? This is not a trick question.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community
Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
KJCT8
Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
Summit Daily News
Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015
Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, the owner of multiple restaurants in Summit County including Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne, said people aren’t spending as much money at all of his restaurant locations this summer. “Tickets themselves are lower,” he said.
Summit Daily News
Meadow Creek Park to see lighting improvements
The town of Frisco will work with a third-party contractor to improve lighting at Meadow Creek Park. Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 15, as crews excavate existing lighting posts and install new, solar-powered ones. The town expects work to continue for a few weeks. The project is one element of...
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center
Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Summit Daily News
A rainy summer means better berms, but more erosion for local mountain biking trails
Summit County has seen one of its rainiest Summers in recent memory, to the extent of potentially ending the region’s drought. The rains have not only impacted the county’s wildfire risk and verdant flora, but its trails, too. Wet dirt means grippier berms and more control, but it...
Summit Daily News
Possible sinkhole closes US Highway 6 between EagleVail and Dowd Canyon in Eagle County
EAGLEVAIL — Water damage that could result in a sinkhole impacted a stretch of Highway 6 on Monday, closing down traffic in both directions near the entrance to the Kayak Crossing apartment complex in EagleVail. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, a growing buildup of water caused a bulge to...
