Silverthorne, CO

Summit Daily News

Eagle Valley Trail seeks funds for final 12 miles

The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program, increases mental health resources for employees, their roommates and their dependents

Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to access six free...
VAIL, CO
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues

A group of Colorado business elites has made its name known in state politics. But membership in the conservative group that lobbies for property tax cuts and maintaining the Denver camping ban is not exclusive to presidents and CEOs of private companies. Higher-ups in publicly-funded institutions such as universities have a seat at the table, […] The post Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Wild Youth Passages group therapy reports success as it prepares for next cohort

Rural communities such as Summit County can sometimes struggle with providing adequate mental health resources to all residents. For example, access to adolescent psychiatrists or intensive outpatient programs may be lacking. That’s why Wild Youth Passages was born last year to help serve teenagers in the region, providing group therapy weekly.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Paul Olson: What is the best tax rate? It’s complicated

A sense of control is a key factor in our daily happiness. This November Colorado voters will have a nice opportunity to gain a little control over their taxes thanks to a ballot measure which could lower the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. Should you vote yes to the reduction? This is not a trick question.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community

Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KJCT8

Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Meadow Creek Park to see lighting improvements

The town of Frisco will work with a third-party contractor to improve lighting at Meadow Creek Park. Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 15, as crews excavate existing lighting posts and install new, solar-powered ones. The town expects work to continue for a few weeks. The project is one element of...
FRISCO, CO
99.9 The Point

Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center

Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
JOHNSTOWN, CO

