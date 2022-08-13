ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0hGIxPJG00

Those hoping that Florida will land a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 received some good news on Friday.

Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw narrowed his list of schools down to six programs and the Gators made the cut. Along with UF, Russaw is still looking at Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. The first three will all enjoy a home-state advantage while recruiting the Carver (Montgomery, Alabama) product, with Alabama State having the extra upside of being an HBCU.

Of course, many are expecting Russaw to end up in the SEC and Florida might be third or fourth on that list. Each school has a group of coaches that Russaw says he likes, according to 247Sports, so it will be tough for one team to stand out. The Gators impressed him in July on an unofficial visit, and that might be what’s kept UF alive to this point.

“My last impression really was Florida,” Russaw said. “I didn’t think the coaching scheme was going to be like that. They really impressed me when I went down there.”

The plan is for Russaw to visit Florida for the LSU game, but nothing is locked in at this point. He also hopes to see Ohio State and Michigan square off and should be by Alabama as well.

Russaw’s not the only Carver five-star interested in Florida. James Smith, Russaw’s teammate who is ranked No. 13 in the class, included the Gators in his top six as well. The two are not a strict package deal but they could end up at the same university when all is said and done.

The 247Sports composite ranks Russaw No. 26 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 3 among edge rushers.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are we heading for a battle between UNC and Duke for this prized recruit?

Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer are heading for a big recruiting battle here as we get set for the Fall and Winter months. And both are hoping to land four-star forward T.J. Power for their 2023 recruiting classes. The Massachusetts product recently cut his list of 23 offers down to five finalists, naming UNC, Duke, Iowa, Boston College and Virginia as the teams he’s focusing on in his recruitment. But who has the lead in this race? 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was asked about Power’s recruitment in his latest mailbag and he hinted that this could be a Blue Blood...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Hbcu#Sec#Lsu
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
footballscoop.com

Youth football coach fatally shot following argument

A youth football coach died Saturday night when an argument escalated into a senseless act of violence. Mike Hickmon, 43, succumbed to his wounds following a game involving the North Dallas United youth football organization. According to the Dallas Morning News, "In a video of the incident shared on social media, a man who is wearing a shirt that reads 'North Dallas United' is seen arguing with a referee. Several yards away, the video shows what appears to be a fight starting, and shortly afterward several gunshots can be heard."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Ex-Wife News

Herschel Walker's ex-wife, Cindy, is featured prominently in a new political ad targeting the former NFL star turned U.S. Senate candidate. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears at the end of the ad. "Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," a woman's voice says as highlights of...
NFL
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy