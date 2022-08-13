Read full article on original website
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Tane has a confrontation with Tex and the biker gang. Elsewhere, Alf considers his future in Summer Bay, while Mac considers dating again. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up. 1. Tane meets...
EE - Do you want BBC to make Box-Set Permanent?
With today being the final box-set for this summer, do you want BBC to make the iPlayer 4-Episodes EastEnders Box-Sets on Monday 6am permanent going forward and explain your opinion?. Gotta admit I do prefer binging the episodes when I get the chance asap in the week. This week definitely...
Will there be an ITV Super Soap week this year
As we know Emmerdale is doing a storm for their 50th anniversary celebrations, but do we know if Corrie has anything in the pipeline for October? Or will it just be normal in Corrie with characters doing their everyday lives?. Posts: 4,462. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 22:57 #2.
Red Rose - BBC Three/iPlayer
Has anyone watched the new BBC Three teen thriller that was put up on iPlayer today? It's called Red Rose, and it's about a group of teenagers in Bolton who are invited to download a mysterious app called Red Rose. I just watched the first three episodes and it's sooo...
Is it time maybe coronation street ended as its a shadow of its former self
Is it perhaps coronation street should follow Neighbours in bowing out, watching it last night, it seems so tame and lacking in interesting characters, last nights episode broke new ground in boring if you ask me, some of the storylines and acting just don't seem to match what it was, watching the classic coronation street I find them miles apart in quality. Covid kind of smacked it for six I think as it seems to struggle with the social distancing and really hasn't returns to pre covid quality even though it was going down hill well before that. It just seems to be that every character is now attempting comedy when they aren't funny in my opinion and it lacks realism, also it just lacks quality characters and storylines like it used to have 10 20 years ago, think maybe the writers are just lacking ideas were to take it. Maybe its just me and I've come to the end of my interest in it all, I used to watch it religiously but now couldn't really care less if I missed an episode cause nothing much happens anyway. I guess all good things should come to a end.
Unpopular soap couples that you liked
Emmerdale Laurel & Marlon - Obviously Ashley was the love of her life but I thought Marlon was a fantastic and supporting husband to Laurel. EastEnders Kush & Denise - I definitely preferred the Whitney dynamic but it was all too rushed. I like how Kush & Denise never spoke badly about each other and just both decided that they fell out in love but remained friends afterwards.
CS Ian McLeod Is Reliving The 90s again
First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. All characters from different...
Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?
She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
US series indentification
Been bugging me for a while, as I can't place it. So I watch Sky Witness quite a bit and they use little snippets of shows during the advert breaks. This one has a man walking down a corridor with his entourage in his wake. He's given a dossier, he glances at it and raises an eyebrow. they are then march around a corner into an office of a woman, she is handed the dossier, he looks at him,,,,and that where it ends.
First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
Hollyoaks stalker Eric fools Tony in Cindy storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers to follow. Hollyoaks' Eric Foster has Tony Hutchinson eating out of the palm of his hand, despite being caught crudely animating Cindy Cunningham online. In tonight's first-look episode on E4, Tony collared his incel half-brother and demanded to know just what the hell he'd seen on Eric's laptop.
EastEnders reveals Lewis Butler's fate in shock revenge story
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has revealed Lewis Butler's fate, after Sam and Phil's shocking revenge plan.
Corrie 15/08/22: A Shock Announcement
Are you looking forward to the return of Gabrielle Glaister (not as Debs Brownlow)?. Yes- liked her in Brookside and / or as Debs Brownlow or in other things. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Disappointing night for Corrie...
Supernatural star teases return to The Boys as season 4 filming begins
The Boys spoilers follow. The Boys season 4 is beginning production, which means that reveals, confirmations and teases should be coming thick and fast. One thing we've got already is confirmation that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is returning for the upcoming season. The actor commented on an Instagram post that...
Regular actors who returned in different roles
After the news that Gabrielle Glaister is returning to Coronation Street in a new role after having played Debs Brownlow as a regular in 2000, it got me thinking how many actors have done this across the soaps. I genuinely can't think of such instances for any of the others?
Westworld season 5 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Westworld season four spoilers follow. Season four of HBO's sci-fi bonanza has come to a close, and as expected, there were jaw-dropping moments in abundance. There was death, betrayal, robot heaven, more death and a 'new' Westworld park, so all that remains on our radar now are the hopes of another season.
Ramy Gets Season 3 Release Date
After a 28-month hiatus, Ramy Youssef’s critically acclaimed Hulu comedy is set to return. The streamer on Wednesday announced that Ramy Season 3 will be released Friday, Sept. 30 — with all 10 episodes dropping at once. In addition, Youssef revealed the following key art (see below). Youssef — who also co-created the series and serves as an executive producer — stars as Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian American and Muslim living in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. The series “brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between...
Stanleypants
My sisters dog, Stan, who I was incredibly close to - and he to me (like he was my own), who I have known for ten years of his life I have just learned has died at the vets a couple of hours ago at the age of thirteen. He...
PETS・
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals Big Behind-the-Scenes Secret in New Post
American Pickers continues its trek across the country. They’re looking for the best treasures hiding in… The post ‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals Big Behind-the-Scenes Secret in New Post appeared first on Outsider.
