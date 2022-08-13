EXPLAINER: Ongoing drought increases brush fire risk

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the drought continues into this weekend and nice weather is expected many will be outdoors enjoying the dry weather. 22News is working for you with details on the brush fire potential.

The drought continues state-wide and most of western Massachusetts is in a moderate drought. It can be very easy for vegetation to catch on fire. With temperatures in the 70s and 80s this weekend, the low humidity, and a dry, light breeze, that means it can only take a small ember from a cigarette or bonfire to catch onto vegetation such as shrubs or trees. It is a good idea to never leave a fire being burned outdoors unattended and to always properly dispose your smoking devices.

