Massachusetts State

EXPLAINER: Ongoing drought increases brush fire risk

By Chris Bouzakis
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the drought continues into this weekend and nice weather is expected many will be outdoors enjoying the dry weather. 22News is working for you with details on the brush fire potential.

The drought continues state-wide and most of western Massachusetts is in a moderate drought. It can be very easy for vegetation to catch on fire. With temperatures in the 70s and 80s this weekend, the low humidity, and a dry, light breeze, that means it can only take a small ember from a cigarette or bonfire to catch onto vegetation such as shrubs or trees. It is a good idea to never leave a fire being burned outdoors unattended and to always properly dispose your smoking devices.

westernmassnews.com

Critical drought conditions causing concern for well owners

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the critical drought in western Massachusetts drags on, many municipalities are under water restrictions and now, we’re finding some privately-owned wells are running dry. “We’ve had four wells that we’ve just drilled recently for people that have had zero water and that’s a panic...
MassLive.com

Could the drought steal Christmas? From tree farms to apple growers, ‘it’s just brutal’ as scorching heat waves add to problem

Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
WMUR.com

Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways

PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. drought may be contributing to more bear sightings

Drought conditions are now at critical levels across much of Massachusetts, and the dry summer may be the reason more bears are showing up in people’s backyards. In a news release Aug. 5, MassWildlife detailed the drought’s impact on various plants and animals. The agency says berries, bears’ primary food source, can become scarce during an extended drought.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
westernmassnews.com

Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place. On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
