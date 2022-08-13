ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men arrested after robbery of Vacaville convenience store

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

VACAVILLE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two men have been arrested following a robbery last week at a local convenience store, according to a Facebook post from Vacaville Police Department on Saturday.

On Saturday, August 6 just after 10 p.m., a clerk at a local food and liquor store made a panicked call to 911 saying they had just been robbed by two men at gunpoint. The clerk reported that the suspect fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord, but they did not see the license plate.

One person dead, another injured in pair of hit-and-run collisions

Officers arrived at the scene and began to collect statements while looking for evidence. Dispatchers also worked to check the city cameras for potential vehicle matches. Officers learned that two suspects had robbed the store using two guns: one handgun and one with a “long gun or rifle.” The suspects were able to steal some money. Neither of the clerks appeared to be physically harmed in the incident.

Photos courtesy of Vacaville Police Department

A dispatcher located the suspect vehicle and the associated license plate. After a few hours, the same dispatcher located the vehicle in an area close to Fairfield. Fairfield PD was notified and officers began searching for the car. FPD was able to locate the vehicle and detain the suspects without incident.

Vacaville officers responded and confirmed that the two men were a match for the suspects in the robbery. Officers on scene recovered the stolen money, 80 Glock-style handgun without a serial number, otherwise known as a ghost gun, a short-barreled rifle, and drugs that were packaged for sale.

Two men, Phillip Drake III, 35, and Matties Williams, 25, both of Brentwood were arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on charges related to armed robbery, weapons violations, and narcotic sales.

Comments / 10

Obed Benavides
3d ago

Now that's a great Job from the Vacaville police department... Vaca strong 🤟🤟🤟

