Gainesville, FL

Gators the first Power Five program to offer this 2024 OL

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Florida’s recruiting staff was busy at Friday Night Lights. Several players left town with a scholarship offer in hand and one of them was interior offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, a relatively unknown prospect out of the Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia.

Until the Gators offered, Thurmon had only received offers to play at a Group of Five schools. Troy, UT Chattanooga and USF are among his recent offers, but Florida’s interest should propel him onto a few more Power Five recruiting boards.

This was Thurmon’s second time visiting UF, and leaving with an offer in hand has him high on the orange and blue, according to Swamp247.

“The atmosphere and everything and competition was great,” Thurmon said. “Walking out with the offer that I got, everything was great. I met after the camp and they told me I had an offer back in the locker room. We spoke for a bit about my performance and that I had my first power five offer. I had already been there before back in the early part of June when I stopped by for the first time. It was good competition then. Going back, the competition got a little bit better and I was able to show what I can do.”

With a year left in his recruitment, Thurmon is in no hurry to make a decision. His hard work paid off in the form of an offer from UF and more options could pop up in the coming year. The good news is that Florida’s educational rankings are a big draw for Thurmon and should help keep them at the top of his list.

Neither 247Sports nor On3 have a ranking for Thurmon just yet, but that could change now that the Gators have shown interest. At 6-foot-5-inches tall and 250-pounds, he certainly has the physical potential to play on the line in the SEC.

