ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman

By C.C. McCandless
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPOsk_0hGIwrMd00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

According to the ADC, Hartman escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment on Arkansas Highway 79 and fired a weapon at officers. Deputies from the Tunica County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office said that they believe there was a vehicle located on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River.

Arkansas State Police stated that a farmer reported seeing two abandoned jet skis on a boat ramp. Deputies found the jet skis abandoned on a boat ramp near Mhoon Landing Park, and they said that they believe that Hartman used the jet skis.

All schools in Tunica County are on lockdown and all local businesses are on high alert as authorities hunt for Hartman.

Persons of interest named in east Arkansas prison escape

Hartman was serving a life sentence on rape charges out of Franklin County. In 2013, he was arrested for raping his stepdaughter, a minor under the age of 14.

A 2013 affidavit for Hartman’s arrest warrant said that Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed him on May 6, 2013. He was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with investigators.

During that interview, he admitted to having sexual contact with his stepdaughter on more than one occasion. After the interview, he was allowed to use the phone and took the investigator’s digital recorder and deleted the interview. In addition to rape, he was subsequently charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Hartman was convicted of rape in November 2013. He filed multiple appeals, which were heard in the Arkansas Supreme Court due to his life sentence. The result was having a lesser charge vacated, which did not affect his sentence.

SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire

In February 2017, the state Supreme Court denied his final attempt at a re-hearing. He began serving his prison sentence at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, about 17 miles southeast of Forrest City, on December 2, 2013.

The facility was established in 1992 and has a capacity of 1,432 male inmates. Operations there include jail operations, education, a substance abuse treatment program, a canine unit, field crops and regional maintenance.

Two women were named as persons of interest in the escape by ADC and are “believed to be assisting” Hartman. Authorities stated that they may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Hartman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact ADC at 870-295-4700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

SW Missouri law enforcement searching for suspect in murder case

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in southwest Missouri is searching for a woman accused of killing her husband. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, was last seen in Pea Ridge. Police believe she was headed to northwest Oklahoma. Wynn is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds.
ANDERSON, MO
KARK

Child left in car dies in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Fort Smith said a child died Tuesday afternoon after being rescued from being left inside of a hot car. At 2:10 p.m. August 16, Fort Smith police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forrest City, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
koamnewsnow.com

4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know

CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Escape#Jet Skis#Violent Crime#Adc#Arkansas Highway#Arkansas State Police
ourchanginglives.com

Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West

The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
SENECA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy