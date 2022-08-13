ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
WMM presents Kelly Hunt + Lazy Projector + Lacey Gronniger of Dreamgirl

Kelly Hunt & The Songcraft Sessions + Lazy Projector + Lacey Gronniger of Dreamgirll. Mark Spins More New & MidCoastal Releases from: Lazy Projector, The Black Creatures, Ivory Blue, Katy Guillen & The Drive, Kris Bruders, Gemini Parks, Mensa Deathsquad, Dreamgirl, Kelly Hunt, Kristin Hamilton, Kasey Rausch, Kadesh Flow and Jessica Paige .
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
Jazz Calendar for August 15 – August 21

This is the KKFI Jazz Event Calendar for Monday, August 15th to Sunday, August 21st. This is shared for the benefit of jazz music lovers. Please check with the music venue to confirm details of the event. All times are Central Time. All performances are afternoon or evening shows except where indicated with words like “brunch” or “noon.”
Alicia Keys to perform at Starlight Theatre

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys will be performing at Starlight Theatre as part of her tour called Alicia the World Tour on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. The concert starts at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 7 p.m. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020 but had to […]
KCK Public Schools dozens of teachers short entering first day

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Public School District is short about 45-50 teachers heading into the first day of classes for all students Tuesday. That number is roughly the same as it was two weeks ago. This comes as schools across the country struggle to fill...
Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City

Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
