The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
kkfi.org
WMM presents Kelly Hunt + Lazy Projector + Lacey Gronniger of Dreamgirl
Kelly Hunt & The Songcraft Sessions + Lazy Projector + Lacey Gronniger of Dreamgirll. Mark Spins More New & MidCoastal Releases from: Lazy Projector, The Black Creatures, Ivory Blue, Katy Guillen & The Drive, Kris Bruders, Gemini Parks, Mensa Deathsquad, Dreamgirl, Kelly Hunt, Kristin Hamilton, Kasey Rausch, Kadesh Flow and Jessica Paige .
Kansas City Pastor Reads His Own Congregation for FILTH!
Picture this… You’re at Church. Sitting in your seat on a nice Sunday Morning, taking in the Good Word. And all of sudden your Pastor calls you “Poor, Broke, Busted. and Disgusted”. Hard to imagine, right? Welp! That was the experience of quite a few Kansas City Church Goer’s this past Sunday. When their Pastor […]
Pictures: Check Out This Hotel Like Home In Kansas City
This home on Ward Parkway in Kansas City looks more like a small boutique hotel than a single-family home. Keep reading to learn more about the home, what Reece Nichols Real Estate is currently listing it for, and see some spectacular photos of the property. The home at 5550 Ward...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
This Wild New Coaster Coming to Missouri’s Worlds of Fun in 2023
If you're a rollercoaster fan, make plans now for a trip to the Kansas City area as World's of Fun has announced there's a new ride coming in 2023 and it looks wild. With no explanation, World's of Fun dropped a video today about the Zambezi Zinger coming in 2023. Like large spiral climbs and huge drops with wicked turns? Here you go.
kansascitymag.com
Krizman’s barbecue roll might just be the world’s best smoking sausage
Whether or not you’ve made it to the spartan brick building in KCK’s Strawberry Hill neighborhood, you’ve likely had a Krizman’s sausage. Krizman’s opened way back in 1939 and sells its wares to Jack Stack, Slap’s, Arthur Bryant’s, Hayward’s and others. Krizman’s...
KMBC.com
Cleared for takeoff: KMBC set to preview the Kansas City Air Show on Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas city is cleared for takeoff. The US Air Force Thunderbirds will soon fly into town for the Garmin Kansas City Air Show at the New Century Air Center. Tomorrow, KMBC is giving you the chance to jump in the cockpit with the elite flying...
KC Current launches season ticket campaign as stadium groundbreaking nears
The Kansas City Current launched its season ticket campaign, giving fans the first chance to reserve their spot at the team's Riverfront stadium.
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
kkfi.org
Jazz Calendar for August 15 – August 21
This is the KKFI Jazz Event Calendar for Monday, August 15th to Sunday, August 21st. This is shared for the benefit of jazz music lovers. Please check with the music venue to confirm details of the event. All times are Central Time. All performances are afternoon or evening shows except where indicated with words like “brunch” or “noon.”
3 News Now
Zero bus fare does not equal easy commutes for Kansas City riders
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park, she is only...
Alicia Keys to perform at Starlight Theatre
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys will be performing at Starlight Theatre as part of her tour called Alicia the World Tour on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. The concert starts at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 7 p.m. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020 but had to […]
Build KCI performs first gate fit check at new terminal
Build KCI completed its first gate walkthrough at KCI's New Terminal on Aug. 15, 2022. Check to be completed with additional airlines, planes.
KCTV 5
KCK Public Schools dozens of teachers short entering first day
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Public School District is short about 45-50 teachers heading into the first day of classes for all students Tuesday. That number is roughly the same as it was two weeks ago. This comes as schools across the country struggle to fill...
Report: Kansas City on verge of future ‘Hazardous Heat Zone’
Kansas City is at risk of becoming part of an Extreme Heat Zone, according to new data published by the First Street Foundation.
KCTV 5
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City
Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
