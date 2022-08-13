Read full article on original website
southcarolinapublicradio.org
World cornhole champions crowned in Rock Hill
Getting the bags in the hole is what cornhole’s all about, but doing it under pressure is what being a pro is about. Practice makes perfect, and there was lots of practice recently for the Cornhole World Championship, which was held at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center the first week of August. The city has hung its economy largely on sports tourism, and its modern facilities have attracted athletes from around the country and world to compete in a wide range of sports.
underdogdynasty.com
Charlotte Football Head Coach Will Healy Talks Six Degrees of Joey Chestnut
I’ve been asking college football players and coaches what food they could eat against World Champion Joey Chestnut for years now. The answers vary – some say wings, other say pizza, one crafty young man recently said Maryland blue crab because he figured the shell would slow Chestnut down.
West Charlotte High School football coach reinstated, CMS confirms
CMS would not go into detail about Greiner’s suspension, other than he was being suspended with pay, elaborating that he was 'being investigated.'
Businesses pull in revenue during American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. — The American Legion World Series is in full swing in Shelby as baseball teams from across the country have been competing since last week. The series also brings in a lot of money to the city. A recent economic impact study conducted before the pandemic revealed...
A guide to the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte
The eyes of the golf world will turn toward Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club in September. Why it matters: Charlotte is more than banks and beer. This is golf country, and it’s about to become the first place in the Southeast to host the Presidents Cup. Details: Thousands will flock to Quail Hollow Club in south […] The post A guide to the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Monroe, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Monroe. The Monroe High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont High School on August 15, 2022, 14:30:00. The Monroe High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Charlotte, NC
North Carolina may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of bucket list travel destinations, but it definitely should be! And there’s no better place to start exploring this spectacular state than in Charlotte. Charlotte, aka the Queen City, deserves its royalty status. This...
WCNC
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In North Carolina
Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds. LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each...
WCNC
The story behind Charlotte's historic Camp Greene
Long before Charlotte became a world-class city and financial center, it was known for cotton mills. That changed during World War I thanks to Camp Greene.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Severe storms possible in North Carolina Monday
A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
NBC 29 News
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
charlottemagazine.com
The Rise of Antisemitism in Charlotte
No amount of scrubbing removes a swastika inked into a wood door. It was Athena Strickland’s final lesson of freshman year, learned on the Friday before the last day of classes in April. Strickland, who uses they/them pronouns, became the third Jewish student in two days at Queens University of Charlotte to find a swastika scrawled on their dorm room door. Beside each swastika, a threat.
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station
CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
kiss951.com
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
