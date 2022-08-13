ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

More than 3.1 million TV viewers for ‘Field of Dreams’ game

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 3.1 million viewers watched Fox Sports’ broadcast of Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, about half of the audience for the 2021 game.

The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night at a throwback ballpark in eastern Iowa, a short walk from the main field for the 1989 movie.

Fox Sports said Friday it was the most-watched regular-season baseball game on any network this year. The audience peaked at 3,464,000 views from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Field of Dreams game lives up to the homerun hype

The 2021 game, a wild 9-8 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, attracted nearly 6 million viewers in what MLB said was the most-watched regular-season game on any network since 1998.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRVKk_0hGIwNKB00
    Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds players walk onto the field before a baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMnbR_0hGIwNKB00
    Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero, left, and Aristides Aquino kneel in the outfield before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucb4I_0hGIwNKB00
    Cincinnati Reds players stand with fans for the national anthem before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opVtJ_0hGIwNKB00
    Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning during a baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dB3zY_0hGIwNKB00
    Actor Timothy Busfield, right, watches during a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Major League Baseball has not committed to returning to the site.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

World Series to start on a Friday, could see latest end ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day. Major League Baseball said Monday its expanded postseason will begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7. The other games are Oct. 8 and 9, if necessary. As part of this year’s schedule, off days will be skipped between Games 4 and 5 of the Division Series and Games 5 and 6 of the Championship Series, potentially taxing bullpens. The AL Division Series will have an unusual off day between Games 1 and 2. The new format has 12 teams making the playoffs, up from the 10 in place from 2012-21, except the 16 used in the 2020 playoffs that followed a regular-season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The top two teams in each league get first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed faces No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5. The higher seed will be home in each best-of-three series.
MLB
Fox News

Fathers & Sons, Baseball, and The Field of Dreams w/ John Smoltz

On this episode, Will sits down with Hall of Fame Atlanta Braves Pitcher John Smoltz to discuss the greater significance of the Field of Dreams movie, and how it is not just a story of America, but of the bonds forged by baseball between fathers and sons. John opens up about why being on site in Dyersville, Iowa has an added significance on the morning of his father’s passing.
DYERSVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN

Live TV feed briefly shown in D-backs' dugout during game

SAN FRANCISCO --  A monitor in Arizona's dugout at Oracle Park showed a live television feed during the first inning of Monday night's game between the Diamondbacks and Giants, and D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said a day later that he quickly informed umpires about the technical snafu. Arizona lost...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

The best baseball players born on Aug. 15

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Aug. 15:. Sherdel spent the majority of his 15-year big league career with the Cardinals, and he ranks among the franchise's all-time leaders in several pitching categories. His 153 wins for St. Louis are the most by a left-hander in club history and fifth overall behind only Bob Gibson (251), Jesse Haines (210), Adam Wainwright (184 entering 2022) and Bob Forsch (163). Sherdel also ranks third in games pitched (465), fourth in innings (2,450 2/3), sixth in starts (243) and he's tied for seventh in complete games (145). He helped the Cardinals win two National League pennants (1926 and '28) and one World Series championship (1926). Sherdel died in his hometown of McSherrystown, Pa., at the age of 72 in 1968.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Seiya Suzuki
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL
WQAD

Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN

Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan

MINNEAPOLIS --  Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals' dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago. Garrett appealed the punishment, allowing him to continue...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Field Of Dreams#Fox Sports#Major League Baseball#The Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Postseason Schedule: Complete Wild Card To World Series Dates

The 2022 MLB postseason schedule begins Friday, Oct. 7, with the new Wild Card Series that are part of the expanded playoffs agreed to for the 2022-2026 MLB collective bargaining agreement. That calls for 12 teams now making the postseason, with eight needing to play a Wild Card Series. Both...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game

Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy