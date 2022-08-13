ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WSSC Water Lifts Boil Water Advisory Affecting Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area; Customers in Affected Area Advised To Take a Few Final Precautions

WSSC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) as of 4:33 p.m. today for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Two consecutive rounds of water quality tests were performed by WSSC Water and all results confirm that the water is safe to consume. While...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Glen Echo, MD
Montgomery County, MD
WUSA9

Firefighters save pets from Northwest DC store

WASHINGTON — Firefighters in the District worked quickly to save pets inside a pet supply store in Northwest after what investigators believe was an electrical fire. D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the Loyal Companion store in the 3700 block of Newark Street Northwest for a report of a fire in the store. The store filled with smoke, and responding crews worked to get everyone, both pets and humans to safety.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro Yellow Line bridge, tunnel to close for 8 months: What you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is getting ready for another big Metro project starting Saturday, September 10. Barges are being put in place for the Yellow Line bridge and tunnel replacement. Metro's Major Blue Line and Yellow Line construction will rehabilitate the Yellow Line tunnel...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19

Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

1 displaced after rowhouse fire goes up in flames in northeast DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — One person is displaced after a fire tore through a rowhouse in northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. DC Fire and EMS crews responded to a working fire in the 1000 block Crittenden Street NE around 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the two-story home engulfed in flames.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Wins Nearly $15 Million ‘Low or No-Emissions’ Award for the First Hydrogen Electric Bus Project on the East Coast

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has won a competitive grant award of nearly $15 million from the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the purchase of 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and the construction of a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg. The project will be the first public transit application of green hydrogen on the East Coast.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

102 W. Deer Park Road

"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Washingtonian.com

Fire Severely Damages Michelin-Starred Restaurant Reverie in Georgetown

Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Reverie in Georgetown was devastated by a fire in the kitchen area early Friday morning. “The fire and smoke damage is extensive and we will have to completely rebuild. We’ve been saying from day 1 we aren’t going anywhere and this won’t stop us, it will only make us better,” chef/owner Johnny Spero posted on Instagram. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Crossing guards, speed cameras ready for first day of school: Fairfax City police

FAIRFAX, Va. (7New) — This week, 7News reminded you the City of Fairfax would begin photo enforcement with speed cameras near school zones during the 2022-2023 school year. Besides enforcing safe speeds near schools, Fairfax City police say a major part of making sure kids get to and from home safely is having enough crossing guards.
FAIRFAX, VA

