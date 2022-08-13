Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO