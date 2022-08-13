Read full article on original website
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fairfax County fire crews rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — We're all used to the saying that a "kitten was stuck in a tree", but on Tuesday morning, firefighters were surprised to find out that they were called to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. Oh, poor kitty!. Luckily, the department's Engine 409...
mocoshow.com
WSSC Water Lifts Boil Water Advisory Affecting Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area; Customers in Affected Area Advised To Take a Few Final Precautions
WSSC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) as of 4:33 p.m. today for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Two consecutive rounds of water quality tests were performed by WSSC Water and all results confirm that the water is safe to consume. While...
WJLA
First responders to run emergency response drill at new Va. Silver Line station Wednesday
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — An 11-mile extension to the Silver Line will add six new metro stations in Northern Virginia. The Silver Line’s second phase is set to open this fall, so Wednesday morning first responders are making sure they are ready. At one of those soon-to-open stations...
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Montgomery County Due To Water Main Break
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montgomery County area after a water main break, officials say. WSSC Water issued the advisory after a break on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area, Thursday, Aug. 11. The advisory will affect around...
WJLA
DC Fire investigates 'suspicious substance' at Prettyman Courthouse; ruled non-hazardous
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Fire crews responded to a suspicious substance call at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in D.C. Tuesday afternoon. MPD was also called in to investigate. Jennifer Donelan with D.C. Fire & EMS says the substance is non-hazardous. 7News is working to learn more...
Firefighters save pets from Northwest DC store
WASHINGTON — Firefighters in the District worked quickly to save pets inside a pet supply store in Northwest after what investigators believe was an electrical fire. D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the Loyal Companion store in the 3700 block of Newark Street Northwest for a report of a fire in the store. The store filled with smoke, and responding crews worked to get everyone, both pets and humans to safety.
WJLA
Metro Yellow Line bridge, tunnel to close for 8 months: What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is getting ready for another big Metro project starting Saturday, September 10. Barges are being put in place for the Yellow Line bridge and tunnel replacement. Metro's Major Blue Line and Yellow Line construction will rehabilitate the Yellow Line tunnel...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
mocoshow.com
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
WJLA
1 displaced after rowhouse fire goes up in flames in northeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person is displaced after a fire tore through a rowhouse in northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning. DC Fire and EMS crews responded to a working fire in the 1000 block Crittenden Street NE around 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the two-story home engulfed in flames.
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Wins Nearly $15 Million ‘Low or No-Emissions’ Award for the First Hydrogen Electric Bus Project on the East Coast
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has won a competitive grant award of nearly $15 million from the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the purchase of 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and the construction of a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg. The project will be the first public transit application of green hydrogen on the East Coast.
themunchonline.com
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
I-95 North backed up after crash near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 133, just after the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.
One killed in head-on collision in Howard County
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Browns Bridge Road near Lime Kiln Road in Fulton. That area to the Montgomery County line was closed for about three hours.
Washingtonian.com
Fire Severely Damages Michelin-Starred Restaurant Reverie in Georgetown
Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Reverie in Georgetown was devastated by a fire in the kitchen area early Friday morning. “The fire and smoke damage is extensive and we will have to completely rebuild. We’ve been saying from day 1 we aren’t going anywhere and this won’t stop us, it will only make us better,” chef/owner Johnny Spero posted on Instagram. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Fatal Collision on Randolph Rd; Victim’s Name Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on August 5, 2022, in the area of Randolph Road and Hawkesbury Lane. At approximately 4:35 p.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the...
WJLA
Crossing guards, speed cameras ready for first day of school: Fairfax City police
FAIRFAX, Va. (7New) — This week, 7News reminded you the City of Fairfax would begin photo enforcement with speed cameras near school zones during the 2022-2023 school year. Besides enforcing safe speeds near schools, Fairfax City police say a major part of making sure kids get to and from home safely is having enough crossing guards.
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
WJLA
Prince George's officials far apart on teacher shortage severity just weeks from reopening
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Public Schools reopen in less than two weeks. They’ll once again be wearing masks, but for the first time since March 2020, they’ll all be in person. "We’ll all begin the first day of school teachers staff...
