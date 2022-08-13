Izzy Carter and Carson Conklin will rotate at QB again for No. 3 Corona Centennial

Carter threw eight touchdowns and rushed for eight touchdowns as a part-time starter for the Huskies last year. Conklin threw 16 TD's as the other starter.

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Corona Centennial Huskies of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 3 team in our countdown.

HEAD COACH

Matt Logan

26th season as head coach

264-55 record with the Huskies

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 11-1

League record: 5-0 (1st place in Big VIII League)

Lost in semifinals of Division 1 Southern Section playoffs 21-16 to eventual champion Mater Dei

(All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

*Corona Centennial is now in the Big West - Upper League*

Aug. 19 vs. Santiago

Aug. 26 @ Cathedral Catholic

Sep. 2 vs. Mater Dei

Sep. 9 vs. JSerra

Sep. 16 @ Temecula Valley

Sep. 30 @ Chaparral

Oct. 6 @ Roosevelt

Oct. 14 @ Vista Murrieta

Oct. 21 vs. Murrieta Valley

Oct. 27 vs. Norco - 7:30 p.m.

RETURNING STARTERS

6 on offense

4 on defense

DEPARTED ALL CIF SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYERS

Nathan Jimenez - WR - Graduated

AJ Vaipulu - OL - Graduated (New Mexico State)

Gavriel Lightfoot - DL - Graduated (Fresno State)

Ethan Wenzel - LB - Graduated

Jaden Mickey - CB - Graduated (Notre Dame)

OTHER IMPACT DEPARTURES

Aaron Williams - 2023 CB - Transferred to St. John Bosco

Eric Denham - 2023 WR/RB - Transferred to St. John Bosco

Eric Butler - CB - Graduated (San Diego State)

Jessee Schumacher - LB - Graduated

Laurence Williams - CB - Graduated

Doughless Teloma - OL - Graduated

Brendin Benoit - DL - Graduated

Dantre Kennybrew - WR - Graduated

Demarieon Young - WR - Graduated

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Izzy Carter - Sr. - 6-2, 185

Arizona State commit

2021 stats: Completed 57 of 95 passes (60%) for 844 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 45 carries for 316 yards, 8 TDs

Coach said: "Izzy is a dynamic athlete who's very good at playing quarterback. He's an explosive player whose really grown in his four years with us to become a really good quarterback."

QB Carson Conklin - Sr. - 6-1, 175

Offer sheet: Nine offers including Cincinnati, Kansas and San Jose State

2021 stats: Completed 69 of 115 passes (60%) for 1,071 yards, 16 TD's 5 INT's, 14 carries for 136 yards, 2 TDs

Coach said: "Carson is an incredibly accurate thrower. He's a lot better athlete than what he's given credit for. He's a very smart player."

RB Jayson Cortes - Sr. - 5-9, 190

2021 stats: 137 carries for 986 yards, 19 TDs, 5 catches for 104 yards, 1 TD

Coach said: "Jayson is a physical stud. He plays really hard and works really hard."

RB Cornell Hatcher - Jr. - 5-11, 190

2021 stats: 51 carries for 600 yards and 10 TDs

Coach said: "Cornell is a big running back. He's a very smart kid, a great student. He's going to be a Division I running back. He'll rotate in at running back. He's really fast and has good speed. He does everything right."

WR Malachi Riley - Sr. - 6-2, 180

Offer sheet: 18 offers including Oregon, UCLA and USC

2021 stats: 19 catches for 260 yards and 6 TDs

Coach said: "Malachi is an incredible and amazing athlete. We're looking for him to have a really great senior year. He's extremely fast and he has incredible hands. He's a very shrewd player."

WR Cory Butler - So. - 5-9, 170

Offer sheet: Arizona, Oregon State, UMass, Utah

Coach said: "We expect a tremendous, tremendous season out of Cory Butler. He'll be a slot receiver for us. He's a dynamic athlete. He's a great jumper with great hands. He can also run the ball very well in the open field. He's like having a running back at receiver."

WR Donovan Faupel - Sr. - 6-1, 195

Coach said: "Donovan is a physical receiver who's very fast. He was involved in a car accident in the offseason and has worked so hard to come back. We're really excited about him."

WR Seth Zamora - Jr. - 5-10, 150

Coach said: "Seth is a transfer from Mater Dei. He plays like a typical Corona Centennial wide receiver. He does everything right. He'll play multiple positions for us. We're very excited to have him with us as well."

WR Jordan Collins - Sr. - 5-8, 175

Coach said: "Jordan transferred in. He's had a great spring and summer. We expect big things out of him."

OL Wade Helton - Jr. - 6-5, 280

Offer sheet: UMass

Coach said: "Wade is a super athletic tackle. He's very physical."

OL Brent Helton - Jr. - 6-5, 300

Offer sheet: UMass

Coach said: "Brent is our center. He's a big and strong stud. Both Brent and Wade are pretty fiery and very aggressive on the O-line."

OL Isaac Perez - Sr. - 6-3, 300

Coach said: "Isaac is a three year starter for us. He's really made great progress this offseason in becoming a better athlete in terms of being able to move. He's the strongest kid on the team. He can squat over 500 pounds and he benches 365 pounds. He's incredibly strong."

DL Lucas Conti - Sr. - 6-5, 260

Arizona commit

2021 stats: 56 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: "Lucas is an All-County and All-League returner. He's just a great player. We're looking forward to seeing him play this year. He's ready to play some football."

DL Darien Jackson - Sr. - 6-0, 285

2021 stats: 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: "Darien rotated in last year. We're looking for him to have that breakout senior year."

LB Samarai Anderson - Sr. - 6-1, 210

Offer sheet: Army, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Southern Utah

2021 stats: 39 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 pick-six, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 fumble return TD

Coach said: "Samarai was an outside 'backer for us last year and now he's going to move to inside. He's so instinctive and so fast. He's also very physical."

LB Owen Chambliss - Sr. - 6-3, 205

Utah commit

2021 stats: 27 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 INT

Coach said: "Owen is one of the top defensive players in the area if not the state or country. He plays outside linebacker. He's really long and has great range. He's very smart and fast too. He'll do anything asked of him. He's even played corner for us."

LB Bryce Granger - Jr. - 5-9, 170

2021 stats: 18 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery

Coach said: "Bryce has looked fantastic this offseason. He's very athletic, physical and fast."

LB Syncere Brackett - Jr. - 6-1, 220

2021 stats: DNP

Coach said: "Syncere has been dealing with a foot injury for two years. He's finally healthy to play. He's physical and fast, just a great player."

LB TJ Smith - Jr. - 6-1, 220

Offer sheet: Arizona and Colorado State

2021 stats (at Loyola): 107 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Coach said: "TJ is a big, physical kid. We're very excited to see what he can do once we start playing games. He's looked pretty good in camp. He's been a nice addition."

S Carter Plewe - Sr. - 5-9, 180

2021 stats: 56 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 INT's, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: "Carter was an outside linebacker for us last year and we've moved him to safety. He's a smart kid and very physical. He got in a skiing accident in the offseason, but has recovered to play. We're really excited about him."

S Marco Coleman - Jr. - 5-10, 170

Offer sheet: Grambling State, Texas Tech, North Texas, Georgia Southern

Coach said: "Marco transferred in from Mater Dei and has played very well for us so far in the offseason. He's very smart. He's a great, physical player who's doing a great job for us."

DB Cade Paterson - So. - 6-1, 165

Coach said: "Cade is a very fast, tall and lengthy kid. We're looking forward to seeing what he can do."

CB Cameron Jamerson - So. - 6-0, 160

Coach said: "Cameron moved here from Texas. He's got all of the physical abilities. He's long, rangy and physical. We just need to make sure he understands everything he needs to do because he is new."

IMPACT TRANSFERS IN

Jordan Collins - 2023 WR - Hamilton (Ariz.)

Marco Coleman - 2024 DB - Mater Dei

Seth Zamora - 2024 WR - Mater Dei

TJ Smith - 2024 LB - Loyola

Cameron Jamerson - 2025 CB - Shadow Creek (Texas)

REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

Sept. 2 vs. Mater Dei

Corona Centennial was the only team a year ago to play Mater Dei, the best team in the country, to within one score when the Monarchs took down the Huskies 21-16 in the Division 1 Southern Section semifinals. The defeat left a bitter taste in the team's mouth because on two separate occasions, they were stuffed on fourth-and-goal in the game. Getting points on those two plays could have changed the outcome.

On Sept. 2, Centennial will have a shot at redemption. Mater Dei has a generationally good offensive line and will look to control the line of scrimmage this fall. The strength of the Huskies' defense is their linebacking corps. Like last year's showdown, the 2022 version of Mater Dei vs. Corona Centennial will be an epic chess match and one of the top high school football games in the country.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

10-0 and a berth in the Division 1 Southern Section playoffs

Are we predicting Corona Centennial beats Mater Dei? No. But last year's game was close and this year's game should be tight too. We wouldn't be shocked if the Huskies pulled off the upset.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

9-1 and a Division 1 playoff berth

With the exception of the Mater Dei matchup, Corona Centennial should win every game on their schedule by double digits. Another Division 1 playoff berth awaits...

COACH SAID

"We expect to play at the same level as last season. We're right in the mix. Defensively, we did lose some guys and we are young in the secondary, so that's a concern for us, but I think as the season grows that group will grow and get better. Our linebacking group is the strength of our defense. I think at the end of the day, offensively, having two guys who are Division 1 quarterbacks, that's amazing. We also have a big, physical offensive line and good skill players. We were young on offense last year and a lot of those guys are back. We're so excited, in general, about this team. On the offensive side, we feel like this is one of the better teams we've had."

— Matt Logan