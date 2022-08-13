Izzy Carter and Carson Conklin will rotate at QB again for No. 3 Corona Centennial
Carter threw eight touchdowns and rushed for eight touchdowns as a part-time starter for the Huskies last year. Conklin threw 16 TD's as the other starter.
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Corona Centennial Huskies of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 3 team in our countdown.
CORONA CENTENNIAL TEAM PAGE | 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
HEAD COACH
Matt Logan
- 26th season as head coach
- 264-55 record with the Huskies
2021 AT A GLANCE
- Overall record: 11-1
- League record: 5-0 (1st place in Big VIII League)
- Lost in semifinals of Division 1 Southern Section playoffs 21-16 to eventual champion Mater Dei
2022 SCHEDULE
(All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
*Corona Centennial is now in the Big West - Upper League*
- Aug. 19 vs. Santiago
- Aug. 26 @ Cathedral Catholic
- Sep. 2 vs. Mater Dei
- Sep. 9 vs. JSerra
- Sep. 16 @ Temecula Valley
- Sep. 30 @ Chaparral
- Oct. 6 @ Roosevelt
- Oct. 14 @ Vista Murrieta
- Oct. 21 vs. Murrieta Valley
- Oct. 27 vs. Norco - 7:30 p.m.
RETURNING STARTERS
- 6 on offense
- 4 on defense
DEPARTED ALL CIF SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYERS
- Nathan Jimenez - WR - Graduated
AJ Vaipulu - OL - Graduated (New Mexico State)
Gavriel Lightfoot - DL - Graduated (Fresno State)
Ethan Wenzel - LB - Graduated
Jaden Mickey - CB - Graduated (Notre Dame)
OTHER IMPACT DEPARTURES
- Aaron Williams - 2023 CB - Transferred to St. John Bosco
- Eric Denham - 2023 WR/RB - Transferred to St. John Bosco
- Eric Butler - CB - Graduated (San Diego State)
- Jessee Schumacher - LB - Graduated
- Laurence Williams - CB - Graduated
- Doughless Teloma - OL - Graduated
- Brendin Benoit - DL - Graduated
- Dantre Kennybrew - WR - Graduated
- Demarieon Young - WR - Graduated
IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB Izzy Carter - Sr. - 6-2, 185
Arizona State commit
2021 stats: Completed 57 of 95 passes (60%) for 844 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 45 carries for 316 yards, 8 TDs
Coach said: "Izzy is a dynamic athlete who's very good at playing quarterback. He's an explosive player whose really grown in his four years with us to become a really good quarterback."
QB Carson Conklin - Sr. - 6-1, 175
Offer sheet: Nine offers including Cincinnati, Kansas and San Jose State
2021 stats: Completed 69 of 115 passes (60%) for 1,071 yards, 16 TD's 5 INT's, 14 carries for 136 yards, 2 TDs
Coach said: "Carson is an incredibly accurate thrower. He's a lot better athlete than what he's given credit for. He's a very smart player."
RB Jayson Cortes - Sr. - 5-9, 190
2021 stats: 137 carries for 986 yards, 19 TDs, 5 catches for 104 yards, 1 TD
Coach said: "Jayson is a physical stud. He plays really hard and works really hard."
RB Cornell Hatcher - Jr. - 5-11, 190
2021 stats: 51 carries for 600 yards and 10 TDs
Coach said: "Cornell is a big running back. He's a very smart kid, a great student. He's going to be a Division I running back. He'll rotate in at running back. He's really fast and has good speed. He does everything right."
WR Malachi Riley - Sr. - 6-2, 180
Offer sheet: 18 offers including Oregon, UCLA and USC
2021 stats: 19 catches for 260 yards and 6 TDs
Coach said: "Malachi is an incredible and amazing athlete. We're looking for him to have a really great senior year. He's extremely fast and he has incredible hands. He's a very shrewd player."
WR Cory Butler - So. - 5-9, 170
Offer sheet: Arizona, Oregon State, UMass, Utah
Coach said: "We expect a tremendous, tremendous season out of Cory Butler. He'll be a slot receiver for us. He's a dynamic athlete. He's a great jumper with great hands. He can also run the ball very well in the open field. He's like having a running back at receiver."
WR Donovan Faupel - Sr. - 6-1, 195
Coach said: "Donovan is a physical receiver who's very fast. He was involved in a car accident in the offseason and has worked so hard to come back. We're really excited about him."
WR Seth Zamora - Jr. - 5-10, 150
Coach said: "Seth is a transfer from Mater Dei. He plays like a typical Corona Centennial wide receiver. He does everything right. He'll play multiple positions for us. We're very excited to have him with us as well."
WR Jordan Collins - Sr. - 5-8, 175
Coach said: "Jordan transferred in. He's had a great spring and summer. We expect big things out of him."
OL Wade Helton - Jr. - 6-5, 280
Offer sheet: UMass
Coach said: "Wade is a super athletic tackle. He's very physical."
OL Brent Helton - Jr. - 6-5, 300
Offer sheet: UMass
Coach said: "Brent is our center. He's a big and strong stud. Both Brent and Wade are pretty fiery and very aggressive on the O-line."
OL Isaac Perez - Sr. - 6-3, 300
Coach said: "Isaac is a three year starter for us. He's really made great progress this offseason in becoming a better athlete in terms of being able to move. He's the strongest kid on the team. He can squat over 500 pounds and he benches 365 pounds. He's incredibly strong."
DL Lucas Conti - Sr. - 6-5, 260
Arizona commit
2021 stats: 56 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Coach said: "Lucas is an All-County and All-League returner. He's just a great player. We're looking forward to seeing him play this year. He's ready to play some football."
DL Darien Jackson - Sr. - 6-0, 285
2021 stats: 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble
Coach said: "Darien rotated in last year. We're looking for him to have that breakout senior year."
LB Samarai Anderson - Sr. - 6-1, 210
Offer sheet: Army, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Southern Utah
2021 stats: 39 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 pick-six, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 fumble return TD
Coach said: "Samarai was an outside 'backer for us last year and now he's going to move to inside. He's so instinctive and so fast. He's also very physical."
LB Owen Chambliss - Sr. - 6-3, 205
Utah commit
2021 stats: 27 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 INT
Coach said: "Owen is one of the top defensive players in the area if not the state or country. He plays outside linebacker. He's really long and has great range. He's very smart and fast too. He'll do anything asked of him. He's even played corner for us."
LB Bryce Granger - Jr. - 5-9, 170
2021 stats: 18 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery
Coach said: "Bryce has looked fantastic this offseason. He's very athletic, physical and fast."
LB Syncere Brackett - Jr. - 6-1, 220
2021 stats: DNP
Coach said: "Syncere has been dealing with a foot injury for two years. He's finally healthy to play. He's physical and fast, just a great player."
LB TJ Smith - Jr. - 6-1, 220
Offer sheet: Arizona and Colorado State
2021 stats (at Loyola): 107 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Coach said: "TJ is a big, physical kid. We're very excited to see what he can do once we start playing games. He's looked pretty good in camp. He's been a nice addition."
S Carter Plewe - Sr. - 5-9, 180
2021 stats: 56 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 INT's, 1 forced fumble
Coach said: "Carter was an outside linebacker for us last year and we've moved him to safety. He's a smart kid and very physical. He got in a skiing accident in the offseason, but has recovered to play. We're really excited about him."
S Marco Coleman - Jr. - 5-10, 170
Offer sheet: Grambling State, Texas Tech, North Texas, Georgia Southern
Coach said: "Marco transferred in from Mater Dei and has played very well for us so far in the offseason. He's very smart. He's a great, physical player who's doing a great job for us."
DB Cade Paterson - So. - 6-1, 165
Coach said: "Cade is a very fast, tall and lengthy kid. We're looking forward to seeing what he can do."
CB Cameron Jamerson - So. - 6-0, 160
Coach said: "Cameron moved here from Texas. He's got all of the physical abilities. He's long, rangy and physical. We just need to make sure he understands everything he needs to do because he is new."
IMPACT TRANSFERS IN
- Jordan Collins - 2023 WR - Hamilton (Ariz.)
- Marco Coleman - 2024 DB - Mater Dei
- Seth Zamora - 2024 WR - Mater Dei
- TJ Smith - 2024 LB - Loyola
- Cameron Jamerson - 2025 CB - Shadow Creek (Texas)
REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR
Sept. 2 vs. Mater Dei
Corona Centennial was the only team a year ago to play Mater Dei, the best team in the country, to within one score when the Monarchs took down the Huskies 21-16 in the Division 1 Southern Section semifinals. The defeat left a bitter taste in the team's mouth because on two separate occasions, they were stuffed on fourth-and-goal in the game. Getting points on those two plays could have changed the outcome.
On Sept. 2, Centennial will have a shot at redemption. Mater Dei has a generationally good offensive line and will look to control the line of scrimmage this fall. The strength of the Huskies' defense is their linebacking corps. Like last year's showdown, the 2022 version of Mater Dei vs. Corona Centennial will be an epic chess match and one of the top high school football games in the country.
BEST-CASE SCENARIO
10-0 and a berth in the Division 1 Southern Section playoffs
Are we predicting Corona Centennial beats Mater Dei? No. But last year's game was close and this year's game should be tight too. We wouldn't be shocked if the Huskies pulled off the upset.
MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO
9-1 and a Division 1 playoff berth
With the exception of the Mater Dei matchup, Corona Centennial should win every game on their schedule by double digits. Another Division 1 playoff berth awaits...
COACH SAID
"We expect to play at the same level as last season. We're right in the mix. Defensively, we did lose some guys and we are young in the secondary, so that's a concern for us, but I think as the season grows that group will grow and get better. Our linebacking group is the strength of our defense. I think at the end of the day, offensively, having two guys who are Division 1 quarterbacks, that's amazing. We also have a big, physical offensive line and good skill players. We were young on offense last year and a lot of those guys are back. We're so excited, in general, about this team. On the offensive side, we feel like this is one of the better teams we've had."
— Matt Logan
