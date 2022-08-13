Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
cw34.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
cbs12.com
Deputies brave inferno and explosion to rescue unconscious man on boat
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office braved an inferno and explosion on a boat to rescue an unresponsive man. The explosion happened Sunday night in the Mantee Pocket near Pirates Cove. In video from a home security camera, the deputies with the Marine Unit...
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WPBF News 25
'Not feeling well': Suspicious package delivered to Boynton Beach home; Bomb Squad investigating
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a suspicious package delivered to a home on Canyon Bay Lane in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Homeowners said they received a package Monday morning and weren't feeling well shortly after. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Captain loses battle with cancer
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens Fire Captain tragically lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday morning. Captain Brian Wolnewitz, 44, died after battling stage 4 lung cancer for 2 1/2 years. His wife, Julie, made the announcement on Facebook earlier this morning. Captain Wolnewitz...
Golf cart injuries among children on the rise
It’s no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County man accused of stealing $100K in boat equipment from Treasure Coast families
STUART, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is in jail after being accused of stealing more than $100,000 from unsuspecting families on the Treasure Coast. Blake Hasson, 37, of Palm Beach Gardens is now facing multiple charges, including a scheme to defraud and grand theft. Your Neighborhood: Local...
cw34.com
Fatal golf cart crash on Blue Heron Bridge; second driver missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a golf cart, and they say the driver of the vehicle is missing. Police are looking for the driver of a black Mercedes that they say fled the scene. The crash happened...
cbs12.com
Sketch released in rash of letter carrier robberies
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Investigators released a sketch of a young man wanted for questioning in a string of mail carrier robberies in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service came up with the sketch based on the description of the robber from...
WPBF News 25
How to watch sea turtles as they start to hatch along Palm Beach County shores
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sea turtle season starts around May and runs through Oct. 1. Now is the time of the year we see the turtles start to hatch. Organizations like Palm Beach County's Environmental Resource Management give the public an opportunity to participate in permitted sea turtle activities, such as guided hatch success evaluations.
850wftl.com
Man driving a golf cart struck and killed in Riviera Beach, driver still at large
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL)- Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead on the Blue Heron Blvd. bridge on Tuesday. Riviera Beach police say the male victim was driving a legally registered golf cart in the westbound lanes of Blue Heron when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Mercedes at around 1:30 AM.
cbs12.com
Yacht equipment salesman charged with defrauding over $100K from customers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A yacht equipment salesman from Palm Beach Gardens is accused of defrauding his customers of over a $100,000, using COVID as an excuse for equipment delays. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Blake Hasson told customers of the Palm City Yachts on SE...
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
cbs12.com
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office marine unit.
cbs12.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
cbs12.com
Hot Wednesday with storms returning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's going to be another hot day with a few storms returning late in the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 70s this morning with plenty of humidity. Winds are out of the west-southwest so our temperatures will warm very quickly throughout the day.
cbs12.com
Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
