MILWAUKEE -- Victor Caratini hit a two-run single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the 11th inning, rallying the Milwaukee Brewers over Los Angeles 5-4 on Tuesday night. I just tried to make contact, said Caratini, who was mobbed by his teammates after the hit. Whether its a flyball or putting the ball in play, try to get at least one run in and thankfully it worked.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO