Lehigh Valley weather: When will it rain again? Dry summer won’t relent just yet.
Don’t expect the lawn to turn green again anytime soon. Sporadic (and unhelpful) downpours are possible on most warm summer afternoons this week. But the sort of sustained, soaking rain needed to quench the thirst of grass and gardens has no more than a slight chance in the immediate Lehigh Valley weather forecast, the National Weather Service says.
Outdoor reading adventure on trail in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. — If you decide to hike the trail at Barrett Township Community Park at Ice Lake, a story now comes with your visit. The Barrett Paradise Friendly Library launched Its new "Tale on the Trail" program. "During the pandemic, we had to shut down, and a lot...
Destruction of Upper Mount Bethel land for River Pointe project is an atrocity | Letter
The destruction of 807 acres in Upper Mount Bethel Township for more warehouses is just another atrocity committed by developers who are always given consent no matter if the consequences actually described and submitted were true or incorrect and subject to building changes. Developers take no responsibility ever. Maybe Lou Pektor, the developer behind the Upper Mount Bethel plan called River Pointe Commerce Park, should start reading the newspaper instead of his bank account statements.
Lehigh Valley Pride 2022: What to know for Allentown festival next weekend | When, where, headliners
The theme of Lehigh Valley Pride 2022 is “Be Loud! Be Proud!”. LGBTQ residents and supporters will have their pride on display this weekend with entertainers, artists, vendors, services and a new pet park. The annual pride festival will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, in Allentown, hosted by the...
Gerrity's Celebrates its 1st Fresh Grocer Location
Shoppers at Gerrity’s grocery stores in Pennsylvania will see their markets rebrand to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks, retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., announced. The first rebranded store debuted Friday, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the family’s first Fresh Grocer owned and operated by...
NJ dog attacked by a bear is expected to recover. Here's how to keep your pet safe
MONTAGUE — Here, in northwest New Jersey, black bears are becoming more common, and more dangerous. There's been one hanging around the home of Michael Walsh and his neighbors for "a month or more," he said. "Real nasty bear; young male; not afraid of anything." ...
Owner of vacant Dixie Cup plant reviewing several offers, proposals for the Wilson property
WILSON, Pa. - The future of the vacant Dixie Cup plant in Wilson, Northampton County remains unclear. The owner of the property says there are several offers on the table and he's hoping to pick one in the next few weeks. "We've been looking at doing various things with the...
Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
Major discount retail chain opens new store location in Pennsylvania
A major discount retail chain with over 140 store locations just opened another new store location in Pennsylvania this past week. Read on to learn more. If you like saving money on food, furniture, back-to-school supplies, and more, you will be excited to learn that Ocean State Job Lot has just opened a new store location in State College, PA.
New hunting guidelines set for Nockamixon State Park, nearly 2 years after man was shot, killed by hunter in Bucks
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There are new rules in place for hunters in Pennsylvania regarding the type of weapons they can use. The changes will impact four state parks in the southeastern part of the state: Evansburg, Marsh Creek, Nockamixon, and White Clay Creek Preserve. The Department of Conservation and Natural...
Site announced for first state forest area for motorized recreation
A 5,600-acre tract near McAdoo, Schuylkill County, will be developed into first state-owned recreation area for motorized off-road vehicles. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the purchase of the land, which has been designated as the Catawissa Recreation Area.
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Heavy police activity in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity is happening in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m., multiple police crews are at the scene on Hanover and Barney Streets for a report of shots fired. Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News is on the scene. We will update you with the latest as […]
Toby’s Cup reopening is postponed indefinitely due to employee dispute
Customers excited to score a Toby’s Cup hot dog at the signature blue shack on Saturday were porked. The restaurant did not reopen as expected on Aug. 13 and owner Daniel Risis said the hot dog stand in Lopatcong Township along Route 22 will remain shuttered until an ongoing dispute with a former manager/tenant is resolved. He wants the former manager/tenant removed from the nearby property he owns, he said.
Official wants electric bike policy for Wyoming Valley Levee
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wyoming Valley Levee overseer Christopher Belleman decided a policy for electric bikes is needed when someone whizzed past him as he was working on the recreational path atop the levee last week. “He was flying. It was like a small motorcycle...
Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study
The Keystone State has been ranked amongst the top 15 best to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Are Pennsylvania’s cities pet-friendly? This study says at least one is. Conducted and published by WalletHub, the study first compared all 50 states across five main dimensions: “Affordability;” “Economy;” “Education & Health;” “Quality of Life;” and “Safety.”
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
Lower Southampton Twp. police looking for missing teen
L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Gianna Palmer did not return home Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. Police say the investigation is indicating that...
Man who killed himself after driving vehicle into US Capitol barrier had criminal history in Lehigh Valley
It was 4 a.m. Sunday in our nation's capital when authorities say 29-year-old Richard York III of Delaware crashed into a barricade set around East Capitol and 2nd Streets near the Capitol building. As he was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. Authorities say York then...
