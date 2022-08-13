ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor reading adventure on trail in the Poconos

CRESCO, Pa. — If you decide to hike the trail at Barrett Township Community Park at Ice Lake, a story now comes with your visit. The Barrett Paradise Friendly Library launched Its new "Tale on the Trail" program. "During the pandemic, we had to shut down, and a lot...
Destruction of Upper Mount Bethel land for River Pointe project is an atrocity | Letter

The destruction of 807 acres in Upper Mount Bethel Township for more warehouses is just another atrocity committed by developers who are always given consent no matter if the consequences actually described and submitted were true or incorrect and subject to building changes. Developers take no responsibility ever. Maybe Lou Pektor, the developer behind the Upper Mount Bethel plan called River Pointe Commerce Park, should start reading the newspaper instead of his bank account statements.
Gerrity's Celebrates its 1st Fresh Grocer Location

Shoppers at Gerrity’s grocery stores in Pennsylvania will see their markets rebrand to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks, retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., announced. The first rebranded store debuted Friday, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the family’s first Fresh Grocer owned and operated by...
Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Heavy police activity in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity is happening in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m., multiple police crews are at the scene on Hanover and Barney Streets for a report of shots fired. Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News is on the scene. We will update you with the latest as […]
Toby’s Cup reopening is postponed indefinitely due to employee dispute

Customers excited to score a Toby’s Cup hot dog at the signature blue shack on Saturday were porked. The restaurant did not reopen as expected on Aug. 13 and owner Daniel Risis said the hot dog stand in Lopatcong Township along Route 22 will remain shuttered until an ongoing dispute with a former manager/tenant is resolved. He wants the former manager/tenant removed from the nearby property he owns, he said.
Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study

The Keystone State has been ranked amongst the top 15 best to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Are Pennsylvania’s cities pet-friendly? This study says at least one is. Conducted and published by WalletHub, the study first compared all 50 states across five main dimensions: “Affordability;” “Economy;” “Education & Health;” “Quality of Life;” and “Safety.”
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border

HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
Lower Southampton Twp. police looking for missing teen

L. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Gianna Palmer did not return home Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. Police say the investigation is indicating that...
