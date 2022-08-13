The destruction of 807 acres in Upper Mount Bethel Township for more warehouses is just another atrocity committed by developers who are always given consent no matter if the consequences actually described and submitted were true or incorrect and subject to building changes. Developers take no responsibility ever. Maybe Lou Pektor, the developer behind the Upper Mount Bethel plan called River Pointe Commerce Park, should start reading the newspaper instead of his bank account statements.

MOUNT BETHEL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO